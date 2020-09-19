SI.com
Clemson 49 Citadel 0: Halftime Analysis

JP-Priester

This one has been all Clemson so far.

The undermanned Citadel Bulldogs are just no competition for this Clemson Tiger team. There is a reason this team is ranked number one in the country.

Just like last weeks season opener in Winston-Salem, the offense has been sharp and efficient and the defense has been suffocating. 

  • Trevor Lawrence continues his torrid start, and as good as he has been, the most impressive thing is how effortless he makes it look. Lawrence was 8-9 for 168 yards, with 3 touchdown passes and one rushing touchdown. His march towards the Heisman continues.
  • Travis Etienne is pretty good at football. Not only did the senior back eat up chunks of yards on the ground, averaging more than eight yards per carry, he also had a 44-yard punt return that set up a touchdown.
  • Overall, the offense was crisp and it has been balanced. 178 yards throught the air and another 120 on the ground.
  • D.J. Uiagalelei made his first appearance early on in the second quarter, scoring his first career touchdown when he punched it in from one yard out. The coaches specifically put him in a red zone situation and he passed his first test with flying colors.
  • Tony Elliott opened the playbook up a little more today in that first half with the backup offense in. Uiagalelei has thrown the ball a little in the first half and has even taken some shots downfield. 
  • Frank Ladson Jr. has started to separate himself from the other receivers on the outside. The sophomore had 3 catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns, leading the team in all three categories.
  • Cornell Powell also made his presence felt, reeling in a couple of catches.
  • The Citadel really are undermanned today. After all the opt-outs and injures, the Bulldogs had just over sixty scholarship players available, and it showed. After accumulating just 37 yards of offense in the first half, they were fortunate just to get positive yards on most plays. Against an aggressive Clemson defense, the option offense has just -1 rushing yards in the half.
  • The young defensive players have not been affected by playing against the option offense. They have played assignment football, completely shutting this Bulldog offense down.

