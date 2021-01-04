Clemson DT Jordan Williams Enters Transfer Portal

Clemson defensive tackle Jordan Williams has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple sources.

The redshirt junior will have two years of eligibility remaining after NCAA rules gave back the 2020 season to all fall athletes.

Entered 2020 having recorded 44 career tackles (8.5 for loss), 4.0 sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble in 444 snaps over 27 games.

2020: Made first career start at Wake Forest … added five tackles vs. The Citadel … made two tackles vs. Virginia … contributed a tackle for loss at Georgia Tech … added a tackle vs. Boston College … made one stop in ACC Championship Game vs. No. 2 Notre Dame.

2019: Credited with 31 tackles (5.5 for loss), 2.5 sacks and two pass breakups in 297 snaps over 15 games … Registered three tackles vs. Georgia Tech … made three tackles at Syracuse … added a tackle vs. Charlotte … contributed three tackles including his first sack of the season at North Carolina … credited with a tackle and a pass breakup vs. Florida State … added five tackles (0.5 for loss) at Louisville … posted three tackles including a half-sack vs. Boston College … made one tackle vs. Wofford … recorded two tackles (1.5 for loss) at NC State … added two tackles (0.5 for loss) vs. Wake Forest … added an eight-yard sack at South Carolina … posted one tackle vs. No. 22 Virginia in ACC Championship Game … contributed four tackles vs. No. 2 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.

2018: Credited with 13 tackles (3.0 for loss), 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 147 snaps over 12 games … made three tackles vs. Furman prior to exiting with an injury … returned to action vs. Syracuse … collected five tackles at Wake Forest … in 21 snaps at Florida State, recorded two tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack … made two tackles vs. Louisville … contributed a tackle as Clemson held No. 3 Notre Dame to three points in the Cotton Bowl.

2017: Redshirted.

Before Clemson: Rated the No. 135 overall prospect, No. 4 player in the state of Virginia and No. 4 outside linebacker in the nation by Rivals … played in the US Army All-American game … rated the No. 176 prospect by 247 Sports … No. 5 in the state and No. 13 at his position as well … No. 254 nationally and No. 8 in the state by ESPN … No. 5 prospect in the region by Scout … helped Cox High School and coach Bill Stachelski to a 9-3 record and state playoff berth in 2016 … had 50 tackles, including 17 for loss, three pass defended, two caused fumbles and three fumble recoveries as a senior … also had a touchdown on a recovery … first-team all-state at the highest level of high school football in Virginia … as a junior, had 39 tackles, including 12.5 for loss, including five sacks … had two interceptions, seven passes broken up, one caused fumble and two fumble recoveries … wore #59 at Cox High School … recruited by Brent Venables.