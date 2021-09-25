Clemson Falls In Double Overtime to NC State

No. 9 Clemson fell 27-21 in double overtime to NC State as the Wolfpack broke an eight-game losing streak to the Tigers on Saturday in Carter Finley Stadium.

Four games into the season and the Tigers are still looking for answers on the offensive side of the ball.

NC State knocked off No. 9 Clemson 27-21 in double overtime to drop the Tigers to 2-2 on the season and effectively end any College Football Playoff hopes for Dabo Swinney's team.

Clemson once again had issues moving the ball, finishing the game with just 214 yards of total offense.

After going on an 80-yard touchdown drive that took just five plays early in the first quarter, it appeared as if Clemson might have started to find some rhythm on the offensive side of the ball. Starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was sharp on the drive, hitting Joseph Ngata for a 29-yard gain down the right side of the field and finishing it off with a 32-yard strike to Justyn Ross in the back of the end zone for a 7-0 lead.

However, the Tigers couldn't get anything else going in the first half, going three and out on their next three possessions. Uiagalelei was off-target on a number of throws and finished the day an unimpressive 12-24 for 111 yards with two touchdowns and one interception

Meanwhile, NC State would move the ball enough throughout the game to keep the Tigers defense on the field, possessing the ball for well over 40 minutes. Clemson had their chances to get off the field, but the Wolfpack converted 10 of their 20 third downs on the day and ran more than 90 plays in the game.

The Clemson loss gives NC State its first win over the Tigers since the 2011 season and gives head coach Dave Doeren the signature win his program has been lacking.

Key Play: NC State kicker Christopher Dunn missed a 39-yard field goal as time expired that would have given the Wolfpack a win and gave the Tigers extra life.

Player of the Game: Justyn Ross had eight catches for 77 yards and both of the Tigers' touchdowns. He was one of the few bright spots for the Clemson offense on Saturday.

Freshman Impact: Andrew Mukuba kept up his phenomenal start. The freshman had 10 tackles and one tackle for loss on the day.

Coach's Decision: With D.J. Uiagalelei having his issues for much of the game, it would have been understandable if head coach Dabo Swinney decided to sub his young quarterback out and let him watch for a series or two. However, Swinney stuck with his guy, and the Tigers are now no longer in control of their own destiny in the ACC Atlantic.

Stat of the Game: It was a struggle throughout, as Clemson was just 2-11 on third downs, and picked up just 10 first downs on the day.

Up Next: Clemson heads back home next weekend looking for answers as Boston College comes to town for a primetime affair in Death Valley. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm and the game will be televised on the ACC Network.