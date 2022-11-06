Clemson Falls Out of Top 10 in AP Poll
Clemson's 35-14 loss at Notre Dame on Saturday sent the Tigers spiraling down the AP Top 25 on Sunday.
Clemson fell from fifth last week to 12th after the first defeat of the 2022 season. The Tigers started fourth in the preseason rankings, slipped to fifth early in the year, got back to fourth and then dropped a spot again all before the Week 10 loss to the Irish.
Dabo Swinney's squad struggled mightily on the road at Notre Dame, falling behind 28-0 and giving up a touchdown on offense, defense and special teams. The Irish reentered the rankings at No. 20 following the impressive victory.
The second College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday night. The Tigers are expected to take a precipitous drop from No. 4 there.
Here's a look at the full AP Top 25 after three teams in the top 10 lost on Saturday:
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Michigan
4. TCU
5. Tennessee
6. Oregon
7. LSU
8. USC
9. UCLA
10. Alabama
11. Ole Miss
12. Clemson
'Little Bit of Everything' Led to Clemson Getting Exposed by Irish
It was a dominant effort from the Notre Dame offensive line, as the Irish ran for 263 yards in the 35-14 win over the fourth-ranked Tigers, and the most rushing yards Clemson has allowed since a 2016 win over Louisville.
What We Learned From Clemson's Demoralizing Loss at Notre Dame
From getting outplayed physically to getting outcoached by a rookie, it was a rough night of lessons for the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium.
Streeter Admits He Needs to Get Will Shipley More Involved
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- It was not the night Will Shipley and fourth-ranked Clemson envisioned when they traveled to South Bend to play Notre Dame.
13. Utah
14. Penn State
15. North Carolina
16. Tulane
17. North Carolina State
18. Texas
19. Liberty
20. Notre Dame
21. Illinois
22. UCF
23. Kansas State
24. Washington
25. Florida State
Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 74, Kentucky 61, Coastal Carolina 46, Wake Forest 34, Oklahoma State 21, Baylor 19, Kansas 10, Mississippi State 8, South Carolina 6, Troy 5, UTSA 5, Louisville 3, Oregon State 3, San Jose State 1
