Clemson Falls Out of Top 10 in AP Poll

Clemson's 35-14 loss at Notre Dame on Saturday sent the Tigers spiraling down the AP Top 25 on Sunday.

Clemson fell from fifth last week to 12th after the first defeat of the 2022 season. The Tigers started fourth in the preseason rankings, slipped to fifth early in the year, got back to fourth and then dropped a spot again all before the Week 10 loss to the Irish.

Dabo Swinney's squad struggled mightily on the road at Notre Dame, falling behind 28-0 and giving up a touchdown on offense, defense and special teams. The Irish reentered the rankings at No. 20 following the impressive victory.

The second College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday night. The Tigers are expected to take a precipitous drop from No. 4 there.

Here's a look at the full AP Top 25 after three teams in the top 10 lost on Saturday:

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. Tennessee

6. Oregon

7. LSU

8. USC

9. UCLA

10. Alabama

11. Ole Miss

12. Clemson

13. Utah

14. Penn State

15. North Carolina

16. Tulane

17. North Carolina State

18. Texas

19. Liberty

20. Notre Dame

21. Illinois

22. UCF

23. Kansas State

24. Washington

25. Florida State

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 74, Kentucky 61, Coastal Carolina 46, Wake Forest 34, Oklahoma State 21, Baylor 19, Kansas 10, Mississippi State 8, South Carolina 6, Troy 5, UTSA 5, Louisville 3, Oregon State 3, San Jose State 1

