Clemson Football 2020 Season Grades: Cornerbacks

The corners were often seen as a weak point for Clemson last season, but the unit is still full of potential.

Clemson's cornerbacks did not end the season off on the right note. Against Ohio State, they helped give up 385 passing yards and six touchdowns. This game was the final act in what was a rough year group.

Derion Kendrick was undoubtedly the leader of this unit. Kendrick had a solid season and showed why he is a top NFL prospect. He expected to be a first-round pick in the NFL draft this year before deciding to return to Clemson for his senior year. As good as Kendrick's season was, it had some rough patches. He missed the start of the season due to COVID-19.

Right behind Derion Kendrick on the depth chart was Mario Goodrich. Goodrich did not have the season many were expecting as he only started four games the entire year. Similar to Kendrick, Goodrich's year got off to a slow start because of COVID-19.

On the other side of the field, Andrew Booth Jr. and Sheridan Jones split time on the field throughout the season. Booth played slightly more than Jones and showed his potential as the year progressed. He had two interceptions during the season and tied for second on the team in passes broken up. While Jones had a quiet season, his year was solid. He started in eight games and showed what he can bring to the team in the future.

The last player to start at cornerback last season was freshmen Malcolm Greene. He started in three games and played in every game. Greene benefitted from some of the players ahead of him missing time during the season and took advantage. He is ready to become a solid cornerback if he continues to progress.

Overall this group was sub-par compared to the rest of the team. They ranked 35th in passing efficiency allowed and 41st in passing yards allowed. This group must improve if they want to be a positive asset to a Championship team. The good news is that all of the players are returning, and many of them were still underclassmen last year. Hopefully, they will build on the positives from last season and take a step forward in the upcoming year.

2020 Season Stats

Derion Kendrick: 20 tackles, 6 passes broken up, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery

Mario Goodrich: 16 tackles, 1 pass broken up, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery

Andrew Booth Jr: 30 tackles, 4 passes broken up, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery, 1 touchdown

Sheridan Jones: 22 tackles, 3 passes broken up, 1 interception

Malcolm Greene: 18 tackles, 2 passes broken up, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovered

LeAnthony Williams: 12 tackles

Fred Davis II: 13 tackles

2020 Season Grade: C-