Clemson Football 2020 Season Grades: Running Backs

A look back at how the Clemson running backs, led by Travis Etienne, performed throughout the 2020 season.

Despite the late first- and early second-round grades on Travis Etienne at the end of last season, he chose to return for his senior year, breaking all sorts of records in the process and leaving the school a football legend.

The biggest boost in Etienne's final season was his improvement in the passing game for the Tigers, almost doubling his amount of receptions and yards while also finishing 86 yards shy of his 3rd straight season of 1000+ yards on the ground.

Etienne started the season strong against Wake Forest with 102 yards on 17 carries, but didn't manage to eclipse the 100-yard mark on the ground again until he managed 149 against No. 7 Miami, and had his last of the season in the ACC Championship game vs No. 2 Notre Dame with 124. Despite the team performance against Ohio State, Etienne proved himself an NFL ready running back, through the air and on the ground.

Clemson finished the season ranked fairly average on the ground, ending the year 61st in rushing yards per attempt, as well as 73rd in rushing yards per game.

The rotation behind Etienne was never very predictable; any of one Lyn-J Dixon, Chez Mellusi, Darien Rencher, or Kobe Pace could come in and make an impact play.

Trevor Lawrence was the one to take the second-leading rusher spot on the team, finishing with 203 rushing at the season's end, 13 more than Lyn-J Dixon. The most carries any of the backups were able to manage in a game was Dixon at 9 against Pittsburgh in a blowout 52-17 win.

This raises heavy concerns for who will step up and take over Etienne's offensive workload next season, but as a whole, this was one of the more talented units in the country, and any one of the Tigers' backups could be bound for a breakout next to a new QB under center.

2020 Season Stats

Travis Etienne: 168 ATT, 914 YDS, 5.4 AVG, 14 TDS, 48 REC, 588 YDS, 12.3 AVG, 2 TDS

Lyn-J Dixon: 42 ATT, 190 YDS, 4.5 AVG, 2 TDS, 3 REC, 21 YDS

Chez Mellusi: 27 ATT, 151 YDS, 5.6 AVG, 3 TDS, 5 REC, 38 YDS

Darien Rencher: 24 ATT, 137 YDS, 5.7 AVG, 1 TD, 2REC, 15 YDS

Kobe Pace: 18 ATT, 75 YDS, 4.2 AVG, 5 REC, 26 YDS, 1 TD

Demarkcus Bowman: 9 ATT, 32 YDS, 3.6 AVG

Michel Dukes: 8 ATT, 55 YDS, 6.5 AVG

2020 Grade: B