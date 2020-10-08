Hard Work Paying Off For Clemson's Rodgers

After an ACL injury last spring, Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers admitted he was not 100 percent last season.

This year, a healthy Rodgers is leading the Tigers with 12 catches and three touchdowns through Clemson's first three games.

"All the hard work I'm putting in is starting to pay off," Rodgers said Tuesday. "I can see it, and it motivates me to want to do more work. To see that growth as a player has me excited to see where it goes from here."

Rodgers said he is excited about the matchup against the seventh-ranked Miami Hurricanes, and ready to see how he matches up against an athletic, physical secondary.

"Big time games are always games you look forward to, cause you know it's the best of the best," Rodgers said. "Being a competitor, I definitely look forward to games like this. (Miami) has a great defense, very athletic, fast and technically sound. I have to be locked in and detail oriented and hope to go execute."

Rodgers said when he looks at the Hurricanes secondary he sees talent all over the field.

"I definitely see NFL guys on their team," Rodgers said. "They do a great job of what they're taught. It's definitely a fun thing to go up against guys you know are going to be at the next level. You know it's going to bring the best out of you. I look forward to this game, so I can grow as a player."

Despite leading on the stat sheet, Rodgers doesn't consider himself the leader of the receivers group.

"I'm not the only experienced guy in the room," Rodgers said. "It's me and Cornell Powell and lots of guys that have played a lot. It's our group as a whole. I feel like we do a great job as leaders, making sure we're all locked in. I try to coach my teammates as much as I can we have a bond in that receiving group and that relationship to trust each other."