SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Hard Work Paying Off For Clemson's Rodgers

Travis Boland

After an ACL injury last spring, Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers admitted he was not 100 percent last season.

This year, a healthy Rodgers is leading the Tigers with 12 catches and three touchdowns through Clemson's first three games.

"All the hard work I'm putting in is starting to pay off," Rodgers said Tuesday. "I can see it, and it motivates me to want to do more work. To see that growth as a player has me excited to see where it goes from here."

Rodgers said he is excited about the matchup against the seventh-ranked Miami Hurricanes, and ready to see how he matches up against an athletic, physical secondary.

"Big time games are always games you look forward to, cause you know it's the best of the best," Rodgers said. "Being a competitor, I definitely look forward to games like this. (Miami) has a great defense, very athletic, fast and technically sound. I have to be locked in and detail oriented and hope to go execute."

Rodgers said when he looks at the Hurricanes secondary he sees talent all over the field.

"I definitely see NFL guys on their team," Rodgers said. "They do a great job of what they're taught. It's definitely a fun thing to go up against guys you know are going to be at the next level. You know it's going to bring the best out of you. I look forward to this game, so I can grow as a player."

Despite leading on the stat sheet, Rodgers doesn't consider himself the leader of the receivers group.

"I'm not the only experienced guy in the room," Rodgers said. "It's me and Cornell Powell and lots of guys that have played a lot. It's our group as a whole. I feel like we do a great job as leaders, making sure we're all locked in. I try to coach my teammates as much as I can we have a bond in that receiving group and that relationship to trust each other."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What They Are Saying: 'This is Not a Big Game For Clemson'

Miami head coach Manny Diaz says Saturday isn't a big deal for Clemson; wants Miami to become more comfortable playing in hype-filled games

Christopher Hall

Deshaun Watson Makes History, Again

Houston will make history Sunday marking the first time in the franchise has ever had an African-American head coach and quarterback duo

Christopher Hall

5 Crazy Facts From Clemson's 2015 Rout of Miami

This week, Clemson hosts Miami, which suffered one of its most embarrassing losses in school history to the Tigers in 2015. Here are five reasons that the game still stands out.

Brad Senkiw

Fowler Just Hoping For A Good Game

ESPN college football analyst Chris Fowler said Clemson players are aware of the target they have on them as the top-ranked Tigers prepare to face the seventh-ranked Miami Hurricanes Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.

Travis Boland

Clemson Expecting Fast, Physical Miami Defensive Front

No. 1 Clemson hosts No. 7 Miami this weekend and Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney says his team is prepared to face a big, physical, and fast defensive front on Saturday night in Death Valley

JP-Priester

Added Emphasis On Ball Security Paying Off For Trevor Lawrence and Tigers

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence says the team has made a concerted effort to take better care of the ball and it is paying off as Lawrence has thrown 314 pass attempts without being intercepted

JP-Priester

Elite 2022 WR Caleb Burton III Releases List of Top Schools

One of the top players in 2022 recruiting class, wide receiver Caleb Burton III, has released a list of his top schools and Clemson has made the cut.

JP-Priester

Kirk Hebstreit Expects Cream to Rise to Top This Weekend in Clemson

Kirk Herbstreit of ESPN recently talked the top-ten matchup between Clemson and Miami and thins the cream will rise to the top this weekend in Death Valley

JP-Priester

AllClemson ACC Power Rankings: Who's Overvalued This Week?

AllClemson Publisher Zach Lentz and Deputy Editor give out their ACC power rankings coming out of the fourth week of league play.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson's Swinney Doesn't Worry About ACC's Perception

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday he doesn't care what other people think about the Atlantic Coast Conference. He said his team has earned their victories by what they see week in and week out in the conference.

Travis Boland