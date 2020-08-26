SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballWomen's Basketball
Search

Clemson's Freshmen Linebackers Going Through Learning Process

Travis Boland

Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector said a trio of freshman linebacker are going through the learning process of Brent Venables complex defense.

"They're all young, and they're all learning," Spector said after practice Monday. "It's definitely a process, but every day they all come out and do the best they can do. Trenton (Simpson), Sergio (Allen) and Kevin (Swint) have all had a great camp. It's a lot for a linebacker, but they have all will continue to get better and be great in the future."

Spector was asked specifically about redshirt freshman linebacker LaVonta Bentley.

"His transitional movement has got a ton better," Spector said. "From this past spring to now, he just looks like he's moving a lot better. He's carrying his weight really well and his knowledge has definitely picked up."

Spector said the process is different for every young player that comes into the Tigers defense.

"Everybody has a different mindset, some younger guys come in with a great football knowledge and they get it quick," Spector said. "Where you played in high school and the coaching at that level has a lot to do with it."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New Clemson Right Tackle Jordan McFadden Has Trust, Faith From Coaches

Clemson redshirt sophomore right tackle Jordan McFadden never faced a position battle to replace Tremayne Anchrum. He's been grooming for the job for years.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Offers One Of Nation's Top 2022 RB Prospects

Clemson offered top 2022 running back pprospect Emmanuel Henderson on Tuesday night.

JP-Priester

Amari Rodgers: 'I'm At My Highest Level'

Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers admitted Tuesday that a knee injury last season may have slowed him down, but now feels like he is playing at his highest level

Travis Boland

McFadden Impressed With Freshmen

Jordan McFadden said Friday he was impressed with the group of freshmen offensive lineman. He said they are strong physically but are having to adjust to the college level.

Travis Boland

Clemson OC Tony Elliott Impressed With Second-Year Receivers

Clemson receivers Joe Ngata, Frank Ladson and Brannon Spector will each be expected to take the next step in helping keep the Tigers passing game potent in 2020

Travis Boland

Clemson Ranked No. 1 in AP Poll

Just like in the Coaches Poll, the Clemson Tigers sit atop the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday, for the second consecutive year.

Brad Senkiw

by

zachlentz

In Dabo's Own Words: Clemson Doesn't Worry About Style Points

In this episode of "In His Own Words," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney recalls why after five trips to the College Football Playoff and two national championships, he is not concerned winning games a certain way or pleasing a pollster. Instead, he is focused on accomplishing his goals—none of which are winning a national title.

Zach Lentz

Brannon Spector Feels No Added Pressure Wearing No. 13

Clemson WR Brannon Spector opens up about following in footsteps of guys like Hunter Renfrow by wearing jersey No. 13

JP-Priester

Derion Kendrick Focused On Mastering His Craft

Clemson's All-ACC CB Derion Kendrick is working to become a more well-rounded player in his second season playing the position

JP-Priester

by

ChristopherHall

My Brother's Keeper: Baylon Spector enjoying playing with younger brother

Bond between a pair of brothers on Clemson's roster continues to grow as both face heighten roles in 2020

Christopher Hall