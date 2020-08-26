Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector said a trio of freshman linebacker are going through the learning process of Brent Venables complex defense.

"They're all young, and they're all learning," Spector said after practice Monday. "It's definitely a process, but every day they all come out and do the best they can do. Trenton (Simpson), Sergio (Allen) and Kevin (Swint) have all had a great camp. It's a lot for a linebacker, but they have all will continue to get better and be great in the future."

Spector was asked specifically about redshirt freshman linebacker LaVonta Bentley.

"His transitional movement has got a ton better," Spector said. "From this past spring to now, he just looks like he's moving a lot better. He's carrying his weight really well and his knowledge has definitely picked up."

Spector said the process is different for every young player that comes into the Tigers defense.

"Everybody has a different mindset, some younger guys come in with a great football knowledge and they get it quick," Spector said. "Where you played in high school and the coaching at that level has a lot to do with it."

