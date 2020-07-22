Clemson Commit Sticking To His Plan

The California Interscholastic Federation announced Monday in a press release it would modify its fall sports schedule for the 2020-21 school year.

According to the release, the anticipated start date would be in Dec. or Jan. and have the playoffs begin in April 2021.

After the announcement, Clemson receiver commit Beaux Collins told 24/7 Sports that the ruling will have no impact on his current plan to enroll at Clemson.

"I'm still planning to graduate early and I'll be at Clemson in the spring," Collins told Greg Biggins in a story for 24/7 Sports. "It was tough for sure and the hardest part was knowing I wouldn't have a senior year to play with my guys."

The schedule modification comes as states continue to work around the Coronavirus pandemic.

"With everything I was hearing and the all the Covid 19 cases, I thought this was the decision they were going to make," Collins said. "There had been a lot of talk about it so I wasn't surprised and I understood why they were doing it.

Collins, who plays at St. John Bosco in Bellflower, Calif., caught 41 passes for 1,008 yards and 14 touchdowns on the way to a state title.

"I'm confident the guys that we still have at Bosco can hold it down and win another title but on the other hand, I'm very excited to get to Clemson. The plan was to always be there for spring ball and get a chance to compete and I'm excited for that opportunity."

Collins told 24/7 Sports there are a lot of advantages to being at Clemson early.

"It's not just a football decision, although that's part of it. I want to get in early and get a head start on the football field and I think that will help me get a chance to compete earlier," Collins said. "I also want to get a head start on school too and get more acclimated in the classroom. So it was a football and academic decision that I think will pay off in the long run."