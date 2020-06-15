AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Tiger Den

Fifteen Teams With Realistic Shot At Winning It All

JP-Priester

When it comes to winning a national title in college football, nothing is more important than talent. While it takes the right coaching to mold those players, it still all starts with talent. 

Since the inception of the College Football Playoff, one surefire way to differentiate the contenders from the pretenders has been to look at what is called the "Blue Chip Ratio" of each team. 

In other words, how many four and five-star prospects a team signs over their last four classes, compared to the two and three-star prospects signed. 

Recently, 247 Sports put out a list of teams capable of winning it all that based on this blue-chip ratio. This year's list has fifteen contenders. 

9798213
2020 Blue Chip Ratios per 247 Sports

Teams with less than a 50-percent blue-chip ratio are ruled out from the start. The 2016 Clemson team, with a ratio of 52 percent, was the team with the lowest percentage to win a title in the CFP era. 

Last year, LSU won it with a blue-chip ratio of 64 percent, while the 2018 Clemson team won it with a 61 percent ratio. 

The SEC is well represented here, accounting for six of the 15 teams, while only one team from the ACC makes the cut after having three teams on the list last season. 

Miami and Florida State were both over 50 percent last season, but both just barely missed out this year, while Texas A&M is the lone newcomer to the list. 

While there is no absolute when it comes to deciding who will or will not bring home a national championship, looking at these ratios have been very reliable when it comes to knowing which teams won't win one. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2019 Recap: Clemson Edges Ohio State in Thrilling Fiesta Bowl

Clemson vs. Ohio State in the 2019 College Football Fiesta Bowl had all the makings of a instant classic and it didn't disappoint.

Brad Senkiw

2022 Offensive Tackle Target Nichols: 'I've Always Liked Clemson'

Clemson joins Greater Atlanta Christian's Addison Nichols' lengthy offer list which includes the last seven national championship-winning programs.

Christopher Hall

Need Leaders? Clemson's Are Already Emerging

Despite not having a typical offseason, Clemson is already in good shape when it comes to finding leaders for the 2020 season.

Brad Senkiw

Four-Star Las Vegas Safety Picks Up Clemson Offer

Bishop Gorman (Nev.) standout Zion Branch honored to earn Clemson offer, speaks highly of the program, and its winning tradition.

Christopher Hall

Monte Lee Just Trying To Figure Out What To Watch On Netflix

Clemson's Monte Lee has occupied his time during the shutdown in a variety of constructive ways, but he is ready for a return to normalcy.

JP-Priester

2019 Recap: Tigers Make History Against Cavaliers

Clemson traveled to Charlotte to face the Virginia Cavaliers in the ACC championship. The Tigers looked to solidify their spot in the College Football Playoff while capturing a record-breaking fifth consecutive ACC title.

Travis Boland

2022 Upstate Offensive Tackle Honored to Receive Clemson Offer

Greenville High School's 2022 junior standout Collin Sadler adds Clemson to his ever-growing list of college offers.

Christopher Hall

Roundtable: Who Will Step Up in Justyn Ross' Absence?

With the announcement of Justyn Ross' injury, that ultimately required surgery and him to miss the 2020 season, many have been wondering: who will step up in his absence?

Zach Lentz

by

zachlentz

2019 Recap: Clemson routs Gamecocks for Sixth Straight Win in Series

Clemson overcomes goal line turnover-on-downs on the game's opening series but flipped the switch en route to a 38-3 triumph over the Gamecocks.

Christopher Hall

Clemson Board Approves Name Change to Honors College

The school's honors college will be known as Clemson University Honor College after Clemson Board of Trustees approved a name change. The school was formally named the Calhoun Honors College in 1982.

Travis Boland