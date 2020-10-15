SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Clemson Uses Similar Play On First Touchdown Against 'Canes

Travis Boland

If Clemson's first touchdown Saturday against Miami looked familiar, it's because the Tigers ran a very similar play in a 65-0 rout of the Hurricanes back in 2015.

As quarterback Trevor Lawrence rolled to the wide side of the field, the Clemson offensive line built a wall toward the short side. The Miami defensive line gave chase to Lawrence, leaving Braden Galloway wide open on a screen. From there, Galloway followed a convoy of offensive linemen into the endzone.

"Yeah, we had a feeling it would work," Galloway told a group of media Tuesday. "I think we ran it five years ago against Miami. We worked on it a few times this week, and it ended up being one of the first plays in our rack of plays. It ended successfully, it was a good play call. We worked on it all week, getting the timing down and making sure no one was offsides. I'm just glad we were able to execute it well."

Jackson Carman provided the block that allowed Galloway to score the Tigers to score first as Clemson defeated the seventh-ranked Hurricanes 42-17.

"When Jackson's running full speed and you're in his way, it's kind of going to be bad for anybody," Galloway said. "The whole line was pretty much down the field blocking. I was appreciative of them on that play and really all night. They did a great job."

Galloway had a second touchdown catch in the second half. As the defender went down, Galloway stood over him for a second before celebrating.

"That was just a heat of the moment thing," Galloway said. "I was excited to be able to get into the endzone. That's just the passion for the game showing right there. I'm happy we were able to come out with a win, and happy I could do some things to play a part in that. That's just one of the plays you can see the passion flowing."

Galloway was asked about the chippiness of the game against Miami.

"We just try to stay calm," Galloway said. "It's all about the little things. When games get like that, you just focus on playing the game and not talking about it. I think the biggest thing is just the need to execute and how we need to execute it and the talking will care of itself. We don't really need to be talking, if we're doing the things we need to be doing our game will speak for itself."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Reflects on Last Visit to Georgia Tech

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw four touchdowns in his last visit to Bobby Dodd Stadium, the place where his Tiger career really took off in 2018.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson's Parks Surprised By The Early Playing Time

Clemson freshman offensive tackle Walker Parks told the media Tuesday he was hopeful to be able to play this season but didn't have any expectations entering the year. Parks has appeared in every game this season playing 26 snaps against Wake Forest and 24 against The Citadel.

Travis Boland

Dabo Swinney: 'Our Best Players Have to Be the Most Disciplined Guys'

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks about the unsportsmanlike penalty Trevor Lawrence received for spiking the ball after scoring a touchdown against Miami on Saturday night

JP-Priester

Swinney: Clemson's Justyn Ross Clearing Rehab Hurdles, Still Has Ways to Go

Clemson receiver Justyn Ross is "doing great" and is ramping up his rehab this week and next week with the Tigers, but he won't be cleared for contact any time soon.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson's Swinney Ranks High Among Coaches Salaries

According to a report from USA Today Sports, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney ranks third in total pay behind LSU's Ed Orgeron and Alabama's Nick Saban.

Travis Boland

5 Intriguing Stats for Clemson in 2020

Beyond just outscoring and outgaining opponents, No. 1 Clemson is excelling at explosive plays, turnover margin and more in dominating its first four opponents. .

Brad Senkiw

Jones on Interception that Changed the Game

Clemson cornerback Sheridan Jones had a key interception on the Hurricanes' second drive of the second half to thwart a promising Miami drive that could have cut the deficit to 21-17 early in the third quarter.

Christopher Hall

Clemson DL Tyler Davis Happy to be Playing Football Again

Clemson sophomore defensive lineman Tyler Davis talks about his return from MCL injury, defending another mobile quarterback in Jeff Sims

Christopher Hall

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Consumed With Winning

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence isn't just fine with coming out of games early. It's actually his goal because winning, not numbers, matter most.

Brad Senkiw

GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Clemson vs. Miami | Game 4

Join us as we live-blog and discuss Tigers and the Hurricanes here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and click the follow button.

Zach Lentz

by

ChristopherHall