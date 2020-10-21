SI.com
AllClemson
2017 Loss Still Fuels Clemson's Powell

Travis Boland

Clemson opened the 2017 season 6-0 before falling on a Friday night in Upstate New York to ACC newcomer Syracuse.

Quarterback Kelly Bryant was injured in the game, and the Orange kept Dabo Swinney and the Tigers from its elusive undefeated season. The loss also snapped an 11-game win streak that dated back to the previous national championship season.

Current Clemson receiver Cornell Powell was a part of that loss in 2017. Since then, the Tigers have won 26 consecutive games against ACC opponents, and look to make it 27 Saturday when they welcome the Orange to Memorial Stadium.

Powell was asked Tuesday how the team has continued its success since that loss three years ago.

"Consistency, hard work, your preparation and just being able to come to work every day with the mindset to get better," Powell said. "I feel like we've been doing that. It's a business-like approach in practice just as much as we do in games."

Powell had a breakout game this past Saturday against Georgia Tech with four catches for 50 yards and a touchdown.

"I think it comes with the last four years of preparation for this moment," Powell said "I've been paying my dues, and I'm very confident. I know the playbook in and out and play all three positions. Confidence is at an all-time high and I'm just ready to keep going."

Clemson scored a season-high 73 points against the Yellow Jackets Saturday, Powell said it's crazy to be a part of this year's offense.

"It's like a video game out there," Powell said. "But, we just keep that mindset of keep getting better, keep grinding, keep working. We always feel like what we do, we can top it every week. We go out there and focus on us and what we do, our game plan and our schemes I think we're the best in the country."

