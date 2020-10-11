Big Games Just A Part Of Clemson's DNA

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney chuckled as he compared the Tigers 42-17 victory over Miami to another recent game that featured some rainy weather.

"It was kind of the JV version of the Notre Dame game (from 2015)," Swinney said. "I mean, that was 80-something thousand people. People sitting on the steps going up, that was incredible. Obviously (tonight) wasn't that but it was probably as good s you can get in 2020 right now. It was awesome, our fans were just tremendous you could feel the energy. It was a lot of fun."

With the win, Clemson adds another victory over a top 10 ranked opponent. Since 2015, the Tigers hold the record for best record against ranked teams at 23-3. Swinney talked about his teams mindset despite the level of competition.

"It's our DNA," Swinney said. "That's what we built our program for and from. We've been in a lot of big games, this is just one of those things that gets woven into the culture. We're not just a team year in and year out...we're a program."

Clemson senior running back Travis Etienne rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns while catching eight passes for 73 yards in the victory.

"(Travis) is just playing at a whole other level of confidence and intensity," Swinney said. "Just such a complete player, more than he's ever been. It's great to see him doing that."

Clemson's defense allowed just over 70 yards and three points in the first half, and gave up a late rushing touchdown to Miami quarterback D'Eriq King when the game had long been decided.

"Just a really, really tremendous performance," Swinney said about his defense's effort Saturday night. "But, plenty we can correct. It was what we needed for this game and really proud of our guys to get it done."

Clemson now turns their attention to Georgia Tech who defeated Louisville Friday night to improve to 2-2 on the season.

"Good teams keep working to get better," Swinney said. "We got to keep building on our momentum, stay humble stay hungry. We have a lot of work to do, come Monday Georgia Tech will be the biggest game of the year for us."