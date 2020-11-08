SI.com
Loss To Irish Does Not Mean Clemson's Season Is Over

Travis Boland

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was able to put his team's 47-40 double-overtime loss to Notre Dame in perspective Saturday by explaining that the Tigers season doesn't end in South Bend.

"Nobody was handed a trophy tonight," Swinney said. "We got to put this loss behind us and get back to work. We got a long way to go and a lot of work to do. We're 7-1 and have had a great season to this point, we've got a lot of guy that have grown and learned a lot. Right now, the only thing we can't be is 11-0."

Earlier in the week, Swinney said his team had a small margin for error against the Fighting Irish, but Saturday the mistakes caught up with his team.

"This was a tough matchup," Swinney said. "They're a really, really good team we just need to play cleaner, we don't have to play perfect, but if we play a little cleaner we win the game. We made a lot of mistakes on both sides of the ball."

Swinney pointed to his teams struggles to run the football, two first half fumbles that led to 10 points and the inability of the defense to contain Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book.

"(Ian) was able to extend plays and extend plays and found some guys that made some big yards and some scrambles," Swinney said.

Clemson came into the game down three starters on defense, and lost even more during the game. Swinney said he doesn't know the extent of the injuries, but hopes to get some back over the next two weeks.

"We lost Lannden (Zanders) early, lost Nolan (Turner), lost (Andrew) Booth, lost (Bryan) Bresee, just had a bunch of guys go out," Swinney said. "But, these guys never quit, they're amazing. Everybody is sad, but what I saw tonight was special. We're not an easy out."

Swinney said he was proud of the way his team battled despite the mistakes.

"I'm proud of the heart they displayed, the will to win," Swinney said. "It's my job to help them overcome, it's my job to help them get better. All you can do is congratulate Notre Dame because they did an amazing job."

Clemson will have a bye next week before traveling to Tallahassee to face Florida State Nov. 21.

