Clemson's Swinney Ranks High Among Coaches Salaries

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is the third highest-paid coach in college football according to a release from USA Today Sports.

The release, which came out Wednesday, showed Swinney's total pay is $8,319,775. According to USA Today's methodology, total pay consists of the sum of actual school pay (the remaining amount on the coach's current contract) and athletically related compensation received from non-university sources.

The two coaches ahead of Swinney are LSU's Ed Orgeron with a total of $8,918,500 and Alabama's Nick Saban with a total of $9.3M, both from the Southeastern Conference.

The release also took into account contract year pandemic reductions as well as total pandemic reduction. Swinney has a total pandemic reduction of $1.25 million, which is the overall amount a coach will forgo during the entirety of an agreed-upon or announced period.

The buyout of Swinney's contract as of Dec. 1, 2020, is currently $50 million.

Swinney is the highest paid head coach in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The next highest-paid coach in the ACC is Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente ($4.25M) at number 25.