Uncommon Victory Gives Clemson Confidence Going Forward

All of Clemson's goals remain intact after the Tigers rallied from an 18-point first half deficit to defeat Boston College 34-28 Saturday.

"What you saw today is uncommon," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said after the win. "To be honest, what I saw was inspiring. To see perseverance, guys fight to overcome, not quit, stay together and keep playing. To not flinch, it was just an unbelievable game."

Down two scores at the half, Swinney said there was little panic from his team.

"Nobody flinched," Swinney said. "There was never a doubt we would win the game. I told our guys we had a chance to show everybody what we're made of, so just and epic, epic win."

The Tigers will now face ACC newcomer Notre Dame in a game many predicted would decide the winner of the conference. Swinney announced at his press conference that quarterback Trevor Lawrence would miss the game against the Fighting Irish.

"He's doing great, he feels like he could play today," Swinney said. "We have a protocol in place, he would be out in time to play but then you have the cardiac part of it which takes 10 days. We have that protocol in place so he can return safe."

With Lawrence out, true freshman D.J. Uiagalelei is expected to start against Notre Dame. Uiagalelei was impressive against Boston College completing 30-of-41 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns.

"The win today shows our guys they can win a lot of different ways," Swinney said. "I think the confidence is growing. You see a true freshman go out there it gives everybody confidence. Just growth mentally. We have a lot of young guys on defense that are stepping into playing some roles for us. They're just going to continue to grow and get better."

Swinney said every week is a journey of its own this season as the Tigers prepare for the last four games of the regular season.

"It's a quick turnaround for us (against Notre Dame) and we'll put everything we can into putting a good plan together and getting ready to go play," Swinney said. "Just excited to be at this point and really proud of our team."