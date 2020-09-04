Despite Delay Clemson Players Mentally Prepared For Opening Game

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney joked with members of the media Thursday saying he planned to see all of them in Atlanta this week.

"I guess I will have to see everyone virtually next week," Swinney said after the Tigers completed their last prep practice. He said the team will have a mock game Friday before meetings and a jog through on Saturday.

"Right now, it's all about mental prep, details and staying fresh," Swinney said. "We have a lot of guys on this team that have never played a game with us. We take a lot of time to make sure they know where to go and what to do. We'll script a lot of things, but it's always a good day for us."

Swinney said the Tigers will have Sunday off before beginning preparations for Wake Forest on Monday. With the season delayed, Swinney said he and his coaches have had a more than usual amount of preparation time for the upcoming year.

"The team has worked really hard," Swinney said. "Typically, we can't meet until we get into camp, but we've been able to have meetings with our players since we started Spring practice in February."

Swinney said coaches and players continued to meet virtually during the pandemic, and worked all the way up until mandatory in-person practices resumed in July.

"Once we got back, we were able to have walkthroughs and camp," Swinney said. "Camp was originally set up for us to be ready to play tonight (Thursday). It seems like it's been a long time, but our guys are ready to play."

The Tigers were originally scheduled to open the 2020 season on the road at Georgia Tech Thursday, but now game week begins Monday with Wake Forest being the scheduled opponent.

"I'm excited we're getting a little closer," Swinney said. "Nine days out, I'm excited that it's finally here. The team is a in good spot and I like where we are from a mindset standpoint. You can feel the anticipation of getting ready to play."

Even with a reduced number of fans in the stands, Swinney told his team they still have much to play for.

"I told our guys that this pandemic could be either a competitive advantage, or competitive disadvantage. It's all about your mindset. This will be the most watched season in the history of college football. I'm proud of these guys and I'm ready to see them play."

