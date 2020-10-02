SI.com
Clemson TEs Looking To Make An Impact

Travis Boland

Last season, six Clemson tight ends caught a combined 26 passes, and did not have a touchdown reception.

The position has seen a resurgence this year as three players have combined to catch nine passes and one score. Sophomore Davis Allen had a 42-yard reception in the opener against Wake Forest and added a catch against the Citadel.

"I'm super thankful I get to be a part of this group," Allen said Tuesday. "We have a really fun group, and I feel like the tight ends have worked hard to have a big part in the this offense. Back in the offseason we set goals for this group. We wanted to have an impact in the passing game and be effective in our blocking as well."

Allen says there is a healthy competition among the group.

"I think we're all pushing each other," Allen said. "We all understand that we all can play, we're pulling for each other and that's what makes it fun. The relationships in the room have been great and I think we're all close friends."

Allen talked about the challenge of learning the position in the Clemson offense and the difficulty he had as a freshman last year.

"Just like the quarterback has to know what everybody's job is, that's the same for the tight end," Allen said. "We have to know what the offensive line is doing, what the quarterback is thinking on the play and the reads we have to make. It's a lot, and that was the biggest change coming in last year. All of the terminology I needed to learn and the concepts I needed to learn was a challenge."

Allen said suffering a foot injury prior to the 2019 season was a "blessing in disguise," because it made him stay in the meeting room and watch more film.

"I couldn't do a lot physically so I just watched as much film as possible," Allen said. "I was still learning through the entire year, picking up things (during each game). Coming into this year I feel a lot more comfortable. We've got off to a good start, and look forward to keep growing as the season goes on."

