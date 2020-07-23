AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Tiger Den

Derion Kendrick Has Skills To Take Him To The Next Level

Travis Boland

Derion Kendrick signed with Clemson as a receiver despite playing quarterback his last two years of high school.

In his first year with the Tigers, Kendrick had 15 catches for 210 yards, but was asked to move to the secondary in the spring of 2019. He impressed coaches and earned a starting cornerback position.

In 2019, he finished the year with 51 tackles, six pass break ups and two interceptions (one of which was returned for a touchdown against Florida State). He had nine tackles each against Ohio State and LSU in the College Football Playoff while being named second-team All-ACC.

This season, Kendrick is the lone starter returning to the defensive backfield and could join quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne as first round NFL Draft picks in 2021.

"Derion Kendrick has good size and speed along with tremendous ball skills," said Scott Gorman in an article for Pro Football Network. "Kendrick returns as one of the top cover men available in the ACC in 2020 and could sneak into the first round with another promising campaign."

Clemson had a combined five defensive players selected in the first round of the last two NFL Drafts. Cornerback A.J. Terrell was the 16th overall pick of the Atlanta Falcons this past year.

"He loves to be challenged. That's what I love about DK. He is not a guy that wants to just cruise through," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. "He wants to be great, and he really has worked hard on it. He studies tape and he accepts the challenge. He's got a lot of confidence and that serves him well, because if you're going to play corner, you're going to go out there and play."

Former teammate Tanner Muse said Kendrick's experience on the offensive side of the ball helped him adjust to playing defense.

"Understanding routes and sit-down points and things like that, I think he’s done a great job being that guy we can count on in one-on-one matchups," Muse said. "One-on-one, there’s nobody better."

Earlier this month, Kendrick was named to the Thorpe Award Watch List. The Award is annually given to the nation's top defensive back. Kendrick is one of 49 players to make the list.

"Kendrick has the fiercely competitive nature that separates good cornerbacks from great cornerbacks," Pro Football Network writer Oliver Hodgkinson said in an article about the cornerback. "He also has the football intelligence that comes with having played the quarterback position."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson Commit Sticking To His Plan

Clemson receiver commit will miss senior season after California Interscholastic Federation announces schedule modifications.

Travis Boland

by

Travis Boland

Tigers on PGA Tour: Glover Looks to Keep Stellar Play Going at 3M Open

Six former Clemson golfers, including PGA Tour regulars Lucas Glover and Doc Redman, will tee it up this week at the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Announces Plans to Return to School Online

President’s Update: For the safety of the Clemson community fall semester to begin online; in-person classes to begin Sept. 21

Zach Lentz

Tee Higgins Draws Comparisons to NFL Veteran A.J. Green

Former Clemson standout and Bengals rookie Tee Higgins is set to play alongside his favorite player in the NFL: A.J. Green.

Christopher Hall

Who Would Clemson's Replacement Stars Be in Spring Season?

If college football went to a spring season and Clemson stars Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne were to turn pro, here's a list of Tigers who would have to step up to keep the team among the top contenders.

Brad Senkiw

by

ChristopherHall

Isaiah Simmons, A.J. Terrell ink Rookie Deals

Former Clemson defenders Isaiah Simmons and A.J. Terrell finalize rookie contracts

Christopher Hall

Clemson's 5 Best: Top Head Coaches in Program History

From Charley Pell to Dabo Swinney, ranking the five best head coaches in Clemson football history.

Christopher Hall

WRU Has Become DLU For the Clemson Tigers

The Clemson football program has earned the nickname of “Wide Receiver U” for their past history of sending wide receivers to the NFL, but the name may be changing to the other side of the ball—to “Defensive lineman U"

Zach Lentz

by

ChristopherHall

Clemson Ranked Second in Phil Steele's Preseason Poll

Phil Steele has released his annual Preseason Top-25 and the Clemson Tigers find themselves ranked second behind an Ohio State team that they eliminated from the College Football Playoff a season ago.

JP-Priester

by

ChristopherHall

Are the Tar Heels a Serious Threat to Tigers ACC Supremacy?

Can North Carolina give Clemson a run in the ACC in 2020, or are the Tar Heels still a year or two away?

JP-Priester

by

6Pack2021