Derion Kendrick Has Skills To Take Him To The Next Level

Derion Kendrick signed with Clemson as a receiver despite playing quarterback his last two years of high school.

In his first year with the Tigers, Kendrick had 15 catches for 210 yards, but was asked to move to the secondary in the spring of 2019. He impressed coaches and earned a starting cornerback position.

In 2019, he finished the year with 51 tackles, six pass break ups and two interceptions (one of which was returned for a touchdown against Florida State). He had nine tackles each against Ohio State and LSU in the College Football Playoff while being named second-team All-ACC.

This season, Kendrick is the lone starter returning to the defensive backfield and could join quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne as first round NFL Draft picks in 2021.

"Derion Kendrick has good size and speed along with tremendous ball skills," said Scott Gorman in an article for Pro Football Network. "Kendrick returns as one of the top cover men available in the ACC in 2020 and could sneak into the first round with another promising campaign."

Clemson had a combined five defensive players selected in the first round of the last two NFL Drafts. Cornerback A.J. Terrell was the 16th overall pick of the Atlanta Falcons this past year.

"He loves to be challenged. That's what I love about DK. He is not a guy that wants to just cruise through," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. "He wants to be great, and he really has worked hard on it. He studies tape and he accepts the challenge. He's got a lot of confidence and that serves him well, because if you're going to play corner, you're going to go out there and play."

Former teammate Tanner Muse said Kendrick's experience on the offensive side of the ball helped him adjust to playing defense.

"Understanding routes and sit-down points and things like that, I think he’s done a great job being that guy we can count on in one-on-one matchups," Muse said. "One-on-one, there’s nobody better."

Earlier this month, Kendrick was named to the Thorpe Award Watch List. The Award is annually given to the nation's top defensive back. Kendrick is one of 49 players to make the list.

"Kendrick has the fiercely competitive nature that separates good cornerbacks from great cornerbacks," Pro Football Network writer Oliver Hodgkinson said in an article about the cornerback. "He also has the football intelligence that comes with having played the quarterback position."