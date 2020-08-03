Watson Focused On Football As Texans Open Training Camp

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson said he is fully devoted to football as the Texans opened training camp Friday.

"I'm focused on my team and building chemistry with the new guys on offense," Watson told the media Saturday. "We're making sure to stay safe, and at the same time trying to speed up the process of getting everyone on the same page."

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs against Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) during the second half in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

For the first time in three years, Watson will be without favorite target, and good friend, DeAndre Hopkins. The wideout was sent to Arizona in a trade for running back David Johnson.

"It was a different feel," Watson said as the Texans began camp. "His locker was across from mine, so I was used to talking with him about the offseason and different things. But, that's part of the business, something the organization decided to do."

Hopkins led the Texans last season in catches (104), receiving yards (1,165) and receiving touchdowns (7). Will Fuller had the second most catches with 49.

Watson said Fuller has a chance to be the best receiver in the league if he can stay healthy and play a full season.

"(Will) has come back a lot stronger and a lot faster," Watson said. "He's confident in himself and what he was able to do in the offseason. There's no doubt he will do great things."

To help Watson in the passing game, the Texans brought in receivers Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb.

"Cobb and Cooks are veteran guys who played a lot of football," Watson said. "They are coming in ready to work. We definitely have some good additions, right now we're trying to put all the pieces together and build that chemistry."

Watson said he has been able to work with the new guys a few times over the summer while taking precautions and staying safe.

"It's been good, the times we've been working out, but it's also difficult because we haven't been able to do as much as we want to," Watson said.

Watson was asked about his future with the Texans organization after seeing his friend Patrick Mahomes sign a 10-year, $503 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

"My representation and the organization have been talking, but timing is everything," Watson said. "Right now, I'm trying to get this team ready for Sept. 10. I have an agent that's going to take care of that. All I've wanted to do since I was a little kid is play football and win championships."

As far as a long-term deal, Watson said he loves the organization and coaching staff along with the city of Houston and its fanbase.

"Right now, I want to continue to be a Houston Texan," Watson said. "I want to make sure I'm doing everything I can to bring the city and this organization its first championship. I'm locked in."