Dodds: Clemson's Uiagalelei Will Be Better Than Lawrence

Travis Boland

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is considered by many to be the best player in college football. Prior to his COVID-19 diagnosis, Lawrence was the odds-on favorite to walk away with this year's Heisman Trophy.

Now, with Lawrence expected to miss his second game of the season, true freshman D.J. Uiagalelei will once again step in after helping lead the greatest comeback in Death Valley history last week against Boston College.

In previewing Saturday's Top 5 matchup between Clemson and Notre Dame, CBS Sports college football writer Dennis Dodds said he expects Uiagalelei to be an even better player than Lawrence.

"He's a tremendous athlete, and after seeing his arm, it's stronger than Trevor Lawrence and it looks like he's a better runner," Dodds said during an appearance on CBS Sports HQ.

In his first start, Uiagalelei completed 30-of-41 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns while adding a 30-yard touchdown run.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had similar words after Uiagalelei's performance during spring practice. Swinney called the freshman an unbelievable talent.

"He sometimes makes Trevor just kind of look normal with his ability to just rip the football," Swinney said in the spring. "And we know what type of arm Trevor has, I have never seen a guy quite like him. He is very unique."

Dodds also mentioned Uiagalelei's size advantage against the Irish as well as his prediction for Saturday's game.

"At 6'4, 250 he is bigger than anybody in (Notre Dame's) back seven," Dodds said. "I thinks he's going to be better than Trevor Lawrence after seeing him for one game. He's massively confident and I expect Clemson to pull it off."

Football

