Analysts Still Have Clemson In Top Four

ESPN college football analysts Joey Galloway and Jesse Palmer each had Clemson ranked fourth in its weekly Capital One Fan Vote on College Football Final.

"Obviously a big loss on the road to Notre Dame but they're a banged up team," Palmer said during the segment. "D.J. Uiagalelei still looks real impressive, I'm impressed with their depth. Heading into a bye week, they need to get healthy. They need all those playmakers on defense back in the lineup."

Clemson played Notre Dame without linebackers Jake Skalski and Mike Jones Jr., and were without defensive lineman Tyler Davis. The Tigers also had injuries to its secondary against the Fighting Irish.

Galloway said he agreed with Palmer's assessment of Clemson before putting the Fighting Irish at number three.

"(Notre Dame) will probably get another shot at Clemson in the ACC Championship game, but right now they're a better football team than Clemson," Galloway said.

Each had the same teams in their top four with Alabama ranked first followed by Ohio State and Notre Dame, then Clemson. Palmer selected Texas A & M at number five while Galloway picked Cincinnati from the American Conference.