Clemson-Georgia Tech: Halftime Analysis

Travis Boland

Despite two uncharacteristic turnovers, Clemson is having very little problem with Georgia Tech in Atlanta. There has been no hangover as the Tigers lead the Yellow Jackets 52-7 at halftime.

Here are some of the highlights from the first 30 minutes:

  • Defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney lined up at the fullback position and scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter. Freshman defensive lineman Bryan Bresee was lined up behind Pinckney.
  • Clemson receivers have been running free in the Georgia Tech zone for most of the first half. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has completed at least one pass to 10 different receivers in the first half. Amari Rodgers leads the Tigers with six catches and 161 yards.
  • Lawrence has completed 22-of-27 passes for 391 yards and five touchdowns. The five touchdowns is a career-high for Lawrence. Don't expect to see much of him in the second half.
  • Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector was called for targeting early in the game but had it overturned. He later had a late hit personal foul call right before halftime.
  • Defensively, Clemson has allowed just over 100 yards of total offense and forced two turnovers including a Nolan Turner interception. And 58 yards came on the Yellow Jackets lone touchdown, a pass from Jeff Sims to Jalen Camp.
  • Andrew Booth leads the defense with five tackles including a sack. Tyler Davis and Myles Murphy also have sacks in the first half.
  • Travis Etienne lost a fumble on Clemson's first drive, and Lawrence threw an interception in the second quarter. Today might be the day to buy a lottery ticket.
  • Etienne's lost fumble was the first for the Clemson back since Sept. 28, 2019, against North Carolina.
  • Lawrence's interception was the first for the quarterback since Oct. 19, 2019, against Louisville. It snapped a streak of 367 consecutive passes without an interception.
