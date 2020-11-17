Former Tiger Receiver Reunited With Watson In Houston

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson will have another familiar face to throw to as former teammate Artavis Scott was signed by the Houston Texans.

As reported by Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Scott worked out with the team and has been signed to the Texans' practice squad.

Watson and Scott helped lead the Tigers to a national championship against Alabama. After declaring for the draft following his junior year, Scott went undrafted and signed a free-agent contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.

In January, Scott signed with the Indianapolis Colts on a reserve-future deal and was cut in September after training camp.