SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Clemson's Skalski Providing Security For Young Linebackers

Travis Boland

Senior linebacker James Skalski was asked Monday about a late touchdown the Clemson defense gave up against Wake Forest Saturday night.

With the Tigers leading 37-6, the Demon Deacons threw a touchdown pass with 2:34 left in the season opener for both teams. Skalski said it was a result of needing to get younger guys in the game game.

"Those younger guys need to learn and experience a game against another opponent," Skalski said. "If that means giving up a few more yards and few more points, to grow, then I think we're okay with that. Obviously we don't want them to score, but we understand its a part of (the growth)."

Skalski, who was forced to sit out the first half due to a targeting call in last year's CFP National Championship game against LSU, said he was impressed with the linebacker play against Wake Forest.

"I thought we had a solid rotation," Skalski said. "We knew we had to have a lot of guys that would need to be ready, and I kinda liked how it all worked out. You had Jake (Venables) and (Baylon) Spector to start the game, and that's a solid group. Then, to start the second half was me and Keith (Maguire)."

Skalski said he was paired with most of the younger guys in practice, knowing he would miss the first half, so he was prepared for the rotation.

"I could give those young guys safety blankets when it comes to setting fronts," Skalski said. "I saw Keith run around making plays Vonte (LaVonta Bentley) made a huge hit on that fourth down. Just seeing those guys be comfortable playing ball, not really worrying about seeing things before they happen. I was helping them out and I thought it showed. They were able to play free and fast."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Clemson vs. Wake Forest | Game 1

Join us as we live-blog and discuss Tigers and the Demon Deacons here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and click the follow button.

Zach Lentz

by

ChristopherHall

Myles Murphy, Bryan Bresee Garner Praise from Clemson DC Brent Venables

Clemson newcomers Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee wasted little time Saturday night as both made key plays in their college football debut.

Christopher Hall

Receiver Isn't a Real Concern for Clemson's Offense

Clemson's offense will have a different look this season without a bonafide playmaker at outside receiver, but the Wake Forest game showed the No. 1 Tigers will be just fine.

Brad Senkiw

D.J. Uiagalelei: 'Clemson is Everything I Hoped it Would Be'

Clemson backup D.J. Uiagalelei is happy in new home, honored to be living out a childhood dream

Christopher Hall

by

Flying Boar

Clemson's Freshmen Running Backs Pass First Test Of Season

Clemson offensvie coordinator Tony Elliott was pleased with what he saw in Demarckus Bowman and Kobe Pace in their debuts against Wake Forest

JP-Priester

Uiagalelei Embracing Competition in Clemson QB Room

Clemson freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei appreciative of the moment, eager to learn from Trevor Lawrence

Christopher Hall

Season Opener A Successful First Step For Clemson's Myles Murphy

Clemson DE Myles Murphy was dominating in his collegiate debut against Wake Forest on Saturday night in Winston-Salem

JP-Priester

Brent Venables Invites Early Challenge of Citadel's Offense

Brent Venables ready for the challenge of another defending an option offense, says preparation starts with him

Christopher Hall

D.J. Uiagalelei Earns Clemson's Backup QB Spot

Clemson true freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei appears to have separated himself from Taisun Pommachanh, plays in first career game Saturday night in Winston-Salem

Christopher Hall

by

PianoBrothers

Clemson OC Tony Elliott And Jeff Scott Exchanging Ideas On Citadel

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has talked with USF head coach Jeff Scott to exchange ideas after Scott's Bulls team defeated the Bulldogs over the weekend

JP-Priester