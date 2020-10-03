SI.com
Clemson DT looking forward to playing Virginia

Travis Boland

Prior to the bye week, Clemson defensive tackle Jordan Williams was already getting questions about the Tigers' next opponent.

After having Saturday off, Clemson turns its focus to the Virginia Cavaliers. The Tigers defeated UVA last season to claim its fifth consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference title.

"I'm definitely looking forward to it, for sure," Williams said during the bye week. "UVA was a team that was high on me during recruiting, and I was definitely high on them as well."

Williams played at W. Cox High School in Virginia Beach.

"It's always cool playing against a team where you're from," Williams said. "It just brings a different type of fire out of you."

Williams said he is familiar with a number of former Virginia players.

"I know a lot more of the older guys that played in years past," Williams said. "Most aren't there now. As far as now, I don't think I know many people up there."

