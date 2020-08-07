AllClemson
Clemson Opens Camp Missing Two Starting Receivers

JP-Priester

Over the last several years, Clemson has become one of the best in the country when it comes to developing depth across its roster. With college football entering unchartered territory as it attempts to forge ahead with a season in the middle of a pandemic, that depth could now be as important as ever.

As the Tigers opened fall camp on Thursday afternoon, that theory is already being tested. Two of the teams top wide receivers, Frank Ladson Jr. and Joseph Ngata, were not present due to going through safety protocols.

"Both of those guys were not able to practice today due to protocols that we have going on," Swinney said. "Hopefully they will be back here soon." 

Now that Tee Higgins is off to the NFL and Justyn Ross is out for the entire season after having surgery to repair a congenital condition, the Tigers are counting on both of those guys to step up and fill that void. Despite not being available at the moment, Swinney was very encouraged by what he saw from the two over the summer.

"They have looked great this summer," Swinney said. "I think Frank was like 208, so he's picked up fifteen-plus, maybe almost twenty pounds since he first got here. Man, Joseph, he's had an unbelievable summer. He looks amazing."

There is no timetable for their return, but Swinney is hopeful that the Tigers can get them back on the practice field soon. 

"Hopefully, both those guys are in out protocol right now, but hopefully-- they're roommates, but hopefully they will be back sooner rather than later," Swinney said. 


