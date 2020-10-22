Clemson Defense Built on Consistency, Hard Work

Clemson safety Nolan Turner intercepted his second pass of the season Saturday tying him for third in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

"I don't think the quarterback ever saw me," Turner told the media Monday when describing the play. "I just kind of slid underneath (the pass) and grabbed it. It's always fun to make an interception in a game like that."

As Clemson's offense continues to demand much of the spotlight, it has been the defense that the Tigers' opponents continue to not see coming.

"We're playing really confident right now as a back seven, and as a defense in general," Turner said. "That's a huge credit to coach Venables and what he does."

Clemson's defense currently ranks third in the nation in yards per game (264.6) and is giving up just over four yards per play. They have allowed just six offensive touchdowns through their first five games. Clemson ranks third in the ACC in sacks with 22

"We're creating a lot of disruption up front, so give those guys a lot of credit, putting pressure on the quarterback giving (us) opportunities to get in good position to make plays," Turner said. "

Despite having to replace three starters in the secondary, Clemson currently has six interceptions on the year, ranking them third in the ACC.

"The (secondary) guys have been finding the ball well, getting their heads back and making plays. Turner said. "Our corners are doing a great job of making those competitive plays this year."

As Clemson continues to put defensive players in the National Football League, Turner said the defensive coaches have built a program that reloads rather than rebuilds.

"(It's about) the guys we bring in and the commitment of the players developing and waiting for their turn to make something happen," Turner said. "It's a developmental game and we have a lot of guys that are super talented. This program is run by consistency and hard work."