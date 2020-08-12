New Offensive Linemen Getting Up To Speed

As Clemson continues to prepare for the 2020 season, offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said there is enthusiasm on the team.

"We got an influx of young guys that are eager to get an opportunity," Elliott said after practice Tuesday. "These last few months, without football, have put things in perspective. They're happy to be back in a routine, so there is a lot of energy but also appreciation."

Elliott's offense averaged 529 yards per game last season, and returns its all-time leading rusher (Travis Etienne) and All-American quarterback (Trevor Lawrence). The biggest question mark for Elliott going into 2020 is the offensive line.

Clemson must replace first-team All-ACC tackle Tremayne Anchrum and guard John Simpson along with second-team All-ACC guard Gage Cervenka and center Sean Pollard. The lone returner is third-team All-ACC tackle Jackson Carman.

Members of the Clemson offensive line practice Monday. The Tigers are having to replace four starters along the offensive line this year, but offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said the group is coming together. Photo courtesy of Clemson University

"It's been fun to watch (the offensive line) in practice," Elliott said. "You look at the guys that we got up there right now, all of them have a good amount of experience. (Will) Putnam has stepped up his game and filled the void at right guard."

As a freshman, Putnam played 192 snaps over 11 games, with his most action (29 snaps) coming against Florida State.

Elliott said tackle Jordan McFadden has a chance to be a special player after appearing in 14 games last season and playing 315 snaps.

"When (Jordan) showed up, we all knew he would have an opportunity," Elliott said. "He just had to wait his turn in line."

Elliott also made mention of graduate player Cade Stewart and junior Matt Bockhorst.

"(Cade) has also played a lot of football and made a few starts in the past and we have him at center. Bockhorst is a highly recruited guy with a lot of talent that has overcome some injuries," Elliott said.

Carman, the lone returning starter, anchors the line. Elliott said he likes the cohesion he has seen from his first group.

"It looks a lot like what we had last year," Elliott said. "We feel like we've got everything we had in the past at tackle and really like what those guys are doing on the inside. The biggest challenge for us up front is getting the freshmen up to speed as quick as we can."

Elliott said much of the credit goes to offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

"He trains those guys to play every position which gives us a lot of flexibility," Elliott said Tuesday.

Since 2015, Clemson has had 22 offensive linemen earn All-ACC conference honors.

Elliott said the second group is very talented, just not as experienced.

"I think those guys had a great model in the four seniors that we lost," Elliott said. "They understand the mindset you have to have every day. Going against the defense in practice, we are really getting tested, but I've told our guys to accept the challenge. That's what has made us so special over the years."