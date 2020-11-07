All-Star Cancellations Leave Clemson Commits Without Games

It was announced Friday the Under Armour All-American, scheduled to be played Jan. 3, 2021 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, has been cancelled.

"Given the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the 2021 Under Armour All-America Game has been cancelled. The safety of participants, coaches, staff and everyone associated with the Under Armour All-America Game is of the utmost importance," according to a statement released on the organization's Twitter page.

The game features 100 of the top high school prospects from around the country. This year's rosters included 10 current Clemson committments.

The news came one week after the cancellation of the All-American Bowl annually played in San Antonio. Outside linebacker Barrett Carter (Suwanee, GA) is currently the only Clemson commit on the roster.

Under Armour All-American Clemson Commits

Zaire Patterson - DE - Winston Salem, NC

Cade Denhoff - DL - Plant City, FL

Payton Page - DL - Greensboro, NC

Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. - LB - Mount Laurel, NJ

Marcus Tate - OL - Sunrise, FL

Ryan Linthicum - OL - Damascus, MD

Will Shipley - RB - Matthews, NC

Jake Briningstool - TE - Brentwood, TN

Beaux Collins - WR - Los Angeles, CA