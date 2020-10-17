SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Clemson's Lawrence Has Career Day

Travis Boland

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence set a career-high in passing yards and passing touchdowns Saturday as the Tigers defeated Georgia Tech 73-7 in Atlanta on Saturday.

The junior quarterback solidified his status as Heisman Trophy frontrunner after completing 24-of-33 passes for 404 yards and five touchdowns. The majority of Lawrence's numbers came in the first half as the Tigers built a 52-7 lead.

"You see some of that stuff on the scoreboard, but I was just trying to play and give us the best chance to win," Lawrence said following the game. "Stats don't always tell the whole story. It's just the flow of the game and keeping the chains moving. Trying to get better every week."

Lawrence set his previous career-high in yards last season against Syracuse with 395. He has thrown four touchdowns four times in his career. The Georgia native said he was excited to set some new records in front of friends and family.

"It was awesome for me," Lawrence said playing in Atlanta. "The two times I've played here it's gone pretty well. It's a lot of fun coming home, invited some buddies from high school. It was fun, this is a cool place to play."

Lawrence started the second half but played only the first series which ended in a Clemson punt.

Lawrence's lone miscue happened late in the first quarter when he threw an interception to Zamari Walton. The interception was the first of the season for Lawrence and the first since Oct. 19, 2019, against Louisville. It snapped a streak of 366 consecutive passes without an interception, just 14 shy of breaking former N.C. State quarterback Russell Wilson's record of 379.

"I didn't really add much pressure to myself even though I could have broken the record," Lawrence said. "I really don't care too much, I think I played well today and that's the biggest thing."

Lawrence had touchdown throws to four different receivers and completed at least one pass to 10 different Tigers in the first half.

"We knew we were going to take some shots," Lawrence said. "We let our guys run and me being locked in on my reads making sure we had what we wanted. Coach (Tony Elliott) did a good job, put me in a great position with the calls."

On the season, Lawrence has thrown for 1,544 yards and 15 touchdowns as the Tigers improved to 5-0.

"He continues to play lights out," Elliott, Clemson's offensive coordinator said. "He's definitely the leader of our offense, to come out and be the best version of himself and just so proud of him."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

No. 1 Clemson Races Past Yellow Jackets, 73-7

No. 1 Clemson destroyed Georgia Tech behind Trevor Lawrence's 404 passing yards and five touchdowns, both career-highs, as the Tigers tied the most points ever against the Yellow Jackets.

Brad Senkiw

Preview and Prediction: Clemson at Georgia Tech (someone got demoted)

Clemson will play its lone road contest of the month of October on Saturday, Oct. 17, when the top-ranked Tigers face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta. Kickoff at Bobby Dodd Stadium is scheduled for noon ET.

Zach Lentz

by

TigerDrewz

Halftime Analysis: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

Despite two uncharacteristic turnovers, Clemson is having very little problem with Georgia Tech in Atlanta. There has been no hangover as the Tigers lead the Yellow Jackets 52-7.

Travis Boland

Travis Etienne Becomes Clemson's All-Time Leading Scorer

Clemson running back Travis Etienne has scored 408 career points in his college football career and passes Chandler Catanzaro on the all-time Tiger list.

Brad Senkiw

Roster Update: Clemson Relatively Healthy for Matchup With Georgia Tech

When Clemson faces off with Georgia Tech on Saturday, the Tigers will be close to full strength against the Yellow Jackets for their noon kick in Bobby Dodd Stadium.

JP-Priester

How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson at Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech holds a 51-32-2 lead in the series against Clemson, but Clemson has a 21-17 lead since Georgia Tech joined the ACC prior to the 1983 football season. Clemson has won five in a row against Georgia Tech.

Zach Lentz

Swinney Says Tigers Finally Have Functional Depth at Corner

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says the Tigers are finally in a spot where they have the kind of functional depth at cornerback to where he doesn't even have to think about it because he trusts them all.

JP-Priester

Not Even Brent Venables Can Solve Stopping Travis Etienne

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables' advice to containing running back Travis Etienne this season is "good luck."

Brad Senkiw

Georgia Tech Ready to Challenge Top-Ranked Tigers

Georgia Tech acknowledges Clemson is a well-coached and elite team but the Yellow Jackets are more focused on themselves rather than the Tigers this week

Christopher Hall

Clemson at Georgia Tech: 5 Things to Watch For

Five things to look for as No. 1 Clemson heads to Atlanta this weekend looking for its sixth straight win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

JP-Priester