Miami Presents A Different Defense For Lawrence, Clemson

"They do what they do, and they do it well."

That was Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence's assessment of the Miami defense after watching film Sunday and Monday. Lawrence spoke with the media Monday about the matchup he and the Tigers face against the Hurricanes Saturday.

"They don't try to confuse you," Lawrence said. "They have a lot of speed on defense, and the playmakers to be successful."

Lawrence said Virginia did a good job of mixing up their defensive looks in the Tigers 41-23 victory over the Cavaliers. Lawrence said Miami presents more of a traditional style of lining up on defensively with its focus being on its athletes.

"Historically, Miami has always been a powerhouse," Lawrence said. "They had a swag, and they are getting back to that, defensively figuring out hot wot put it all together. They are strong and physical at the point of attack."

Lawrence was asked about his current streak of not throwing an interception in 314 pass attempts.

"I didn't think much about the record carrying over from last year," Lawrence said. "Taking care of the football has been a big emphasis for me this season, so I have thought about it. I think I have done a good job so far."

Virginia forced five interceptions against Duke before playing Lawrence and the Tigers. Miami has four interceptions through their first three games.

"It's a sense of urgency that stems from being prepared, and trusting guys to make plays," Lawrence said. "Miami's interceptions come from making every throw contested. They are athletes and you have to be on time with throws because of their speed."