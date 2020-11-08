Gallman Scores In Third Straight Game

Former Clemson running back Wayne Gallman's workload continues to increase in New York.

Gallman, a fourth-round pick in 2007, had a season-high 14 carries and 68 yards against Washington Sunday. He also scored a touchdown to help lead the Giants to a 23-20 victory.

The three-yard touchdown run came in the first quarter, increasing New York's lead to 10-0 over Washington. It was the third consecutive game in which Gallman has found the endzone.

Since not playing against Pittsburgh in Week One, and averaging just five carries over the next three games, Gallman has had double-digit carries the last three weeks.

He's also added five catches against Philadelphia on Oct. 22.

The resurgence comes after some in New York thought his career with the Giants was over after the signing of Devonta Freeman.