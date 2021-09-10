Clemson Freshman Andrew Mukuba Takes Starting Role in Stride

Clemson freshman Andrew Mukuba earned his playing time Saturday against Georgia, and would've started even if Nolan Turner had been healthy.

It's hard to start as a true freshman for Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

Ask Tyler Davis or Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee. Those guys are exceptions, not rules. You have to come in, learn the system, show you can play physically and most importantly, earn the trust of one of the top coordinators in all of college football.

That's why it was important when Venables said Monday that true freshman Andrew Mukuba earned a starting role at safety, and not because senior Nolan Turner was out with injury.

"Andrew Mukuba would have started had Nolan Turner been healthy," Venables said. "Nolan would have been on the other side in all likelihood. Mukuba has done that since he's been here this spring."

And he held up quite well in his first career game against Georiga in Week 1. Mukuba recorded eight tackles (three solo) and one pass breakup on a defense that didn't allow a big pass play or a touchdown.

"I felt like I had a good game," Mukuba said. "Some things I can improve on, but going out there, top-five matchup and being able to do what I did on the positive side, that definitely helped with my confidence."

There's little doubt Mukuba has a ton of potential and will get better, but how he got to this point is even more impressive. Mukuba's family came to the U.S. from Zimbabwe when he was 9-years-old. His parents were born in the Congo and fled for a better life to Austin, Texas.

"It was kind of rough back home," Mukuba said. "I really don't know how we ended up here because I was young. Positive things happened, couple bad things happened. It was a difficult process but everything has come together. A lot of positivity going on. I feel like our family is blessed."

When he became a sought-after recruit, Mukuba ended up committing to Clemson before ever seeing the campus, and when he arrived in the spring, he worked hard in the film room to make his mark.

Turner helped bring him along, and after being one of the most talked-about players on the team by the coaching staff, Mukuba is taking his starting opportunity in stride.

"Coach Venables' defense is a lot to learn and take in, so being a true freshman, starting in his defense is kind of impressive to me," Mukuba said. "It speaks to how much work I've put in. I really thank the defensive staff for believing me as a true freshman, throwing me out there in a big game."

