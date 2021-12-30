Clemson Holds Off Iowa State 20-13 in Cheez-It Bowl

ORLANDO, FL- Sometimes, the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Despite the major shakeup to the coaching staff over the past few weeks, No. 19 Clemson used what has become a typical defensive effort in the 2021 season, to beat Iowa State 20-13 in the Cheez-It Bowl.

The win gives the Tigers a 10th win for the 11th straight season, placing Clemson alongside Florida State (14 from 1987-2000) and Alabama (14 from 2008-21) as the only programs to ever accomplish the feat.

A fairly uneventful first half saw Clemson take a 6-3 lead into the break. After Iowa State received the opening kickoff in the second half, the Tigers promptly forced a three and out, then proceeded to go on a touchdown drive of 79 yards on 16 plays, capped off by Will Shipley's 12-yard run to put Clemson up 13-3.

Less than one minute later, Mario Goodrich would return a batted pass 18-yards for a touchdown, stretching the Tigers lead to 20-3 with 4:01 left in the third quarter.

The Cyclones would not go quietly, though, as Iowa State reeled off 10 unanswered points, to pull within seven, 20-13, with just under 10 minutes remaining in the game. That's when new defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin's defense really bowed up.

With 1:52 remaining, the Cyclones took possession of the ball at their own 28, but could get no further than their own 36, as the Tigers would force a turnover on downs, essentially ending the game.

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei had one of his better games of the season, finishing the night 21-32 for 187 yards, with one interception. Running backs Kobe Pace and Will Shipley combined for 203 all-purpose yards to pace Clemson on offense.

Dabo Swinney's program now goes into the offseason on a high note, after Clemson won its final six games of the season.

Player of the Game: Will Shipley led the Tigers with 61 yards on the ground and added another 53 receiving yards, giving the freshman 114 all-purpose yards. His 12-yard touchdown run in the third quarter gave the Tigers a little breathing room early on in the second half.

Key Play: On 4th and 2 from the Cyclones 36-yard line, Cyclones' quarterback Brock Purdy took off, picking up five yards on the ground, but fumbled the ball backward, short of the line to gain, and Clemson took over on downs, sealing the win for Clemson.

Freshman Impact: Freshman wideout Dacari Collins quietly turned in a solid performance, reeling in six catches for 56 yards.

Stat of the Game: The Tigers held Iowa State to just 66 rushing yards, as Iowa State averaged just 3.1 YPC.