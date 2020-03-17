Clemson's all-time sack leader has found a new home in Music City.

Vic Beasley's agent announced Tuesday that the former Atlanta Falcons defensive end is signing with the Tennessee Titans.

The NFL Network reported that the one-year deal is worth $12 million.

The Falcons, who picked up Beasley's fifth-year contract option last year, decided to move on from the Adairsville, Georgia, native after the 2019 season.

Beasley, who was the eighth overall pick in 2015, had a career year in 2016. He had 15.5 sacks and six forced fumbles as a Pro-Bowl selection in his second season.

However, Beasley, 27, had just five sacks each of the next two disappointing seasons in Atlanta. He rebounded with eight in 2019 and became a free agent.

The Titans ranked 15th in the NFL last year in sacks per game. Former Boston College standout Harold Landry led the team with nine sacks.

At Clemson, Beasley was a two-time All-American and finished his career with 30 sacks.