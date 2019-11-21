Clemson
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Clemson is 'Straight Destroying People'

Zach Lentz

After Week 5 of the season, when the Clemson Tigers escaped a trip to Chapel Hill with a 21-20 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels, many around the nation had written the Tigers off.

In fact, some analysts were making comparisons to the 2014 Florida State team, who played a somewhat weak schedule, got into the playoffs only to be crushed in the semifinal game against Oregon.

But since that game, the Tigers have flipped the script, turning the naysayers into believers.

"They are not going to be perfect every time," ESPN analyst Tom Luginbill said. "And again we became so conditioned after seeing it look so easy a year ago. That you are going to go out there and put your uniform on and everything is going to be easy. It doesn't work that way. I for one believe that the North Carolina game, which by the way was followed by a bye week. 

"From that point on was when everything changed. It was a great message for Dabo Swinney to have for his football team of look what can happen. To me it is good for that to happen sometimes to a football team."

What happened to the Tigers is they have been getting better each and every game since that game at North Carolina. 

In fact, they are playing some of the best football of any team in the nation.

"In their 21 game ACC win streak they have outscored their ACC brethren 921 to 245," ACC Radio host Mark Packer said. "Let me say that slowly again because you are going to think I made a mistake and I didn't. In their 21 game ACC win streak they have outscored their opponents in the conference 921 to 245. If you do some quick math the average score would have been 43.8 to 11.6. They are winning by an average of 32 per game in this stretch. 

"And that is basically resting dudes in the third and fourth quarter all the time. It is an amazing streak that they are on. They are playing at a great, unbelievable level."

Packer's point was echoed by ACC Network co-host of The Huddle, and former Tiger offensive lineman Eric Mac Lain.

"What is wrong with Trevor Lawrence? I just said guys this is what they do. A little slow start," Mac Lain said. "They will pick it up and now they are just winning by I think an average of 44 points ever since October started and on an absolute tear. So you are seeing the product of them figuring it out. Trevor Lawrence kind of took one hand off the wheel as Dabo likes to say, driving with one hand. Now he has both of them on there. 

"They are straight destroying people. The defense is on an absolute another level. What they are able to do, especially against Wake Forest who was averaging 500 yards per game. They hold them to 100."

However, it is not only the "homer" on the ACC Network or ACC radio that are beating the drum for the Tigers. In fact, one of the biggest names in college football television believes that this year's Tiger team is better than the one that finished last season undefeated and holding a national championship trophy.

"And the reality is they're (Clemson) actually better," Kirk Herbstreit said on his weekly podcast with fellow analyst David Pollack. "Believe it or not, they're a better team right now than they were a year ago, where they finished 15-0. It is scary. Now, they don't have Christian Wilkins and Ferrell in that defensive line and Dexter Lawrence. But they're doing it differently. Their strength now is the back seven, the linebackers, the safeties and the corners. An abundance of leadership on that side of the ball."

It is not only on the defensive side of the ball that the Tigers are better, they are also better on the offensive side.

"Offensively, they're better at quarterback with Lawrence," Herbstreit said. "They're better on the offensive line. They're better at receiver. They're better in the backfield. I mean, they're a dangerous team and I don't think people are really going to pay attention to them until we get to the Playoff and they end up playing whoever they get to play in that first round because nobody's going to care when they play South Carolina on the road in Columbia, nobody's going to care when they go to Charlotte and play in the ACC championship. 

"It's going to take them to, like I said, go all the way into the end of the Playoff until people are going to realize, potentially, "Wow, Trevor Lawrence, Clemson. They're good.'"

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lawrence Looking Forward to Bye Week

Zach Lentz
1 0

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is only two years removed from high school, but a lot can change in two years — even an outlook on having a bye week, or two.

Photo Gallery: Clemson v. Wake Forest

Susan Lloyd
0

Photos from Clemson's last regular season home game against Wake Forest

Throw the Records Out...Not so Fast

Zach Lentz
0

We always hear the phrase, “You can throw out the record books when these two teams get together.” However, while there have been some upsets in the series, usually the team with the better record comes away with the victory.

Playing A lot of Players is a Recipe for Success at Clemson

Zach Lentz
0

The Clemson Tigers have had a history of playing as many players as possible in games, opting to increase their depth rather than running up the score, during their recent, soon-to-be, five-year run to the College Football Playoff.

Lawrence, Tigers Continue to Dominate

Zach Lentz
1 0

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence's start to the 2019 season did not go how he had envisioned. Interceptions and poor decisions dropped him from Heisman front-runner to off-the-board in a matter of only a few games. But after the Tigers' 21-20 win at North Carolina, something has clicked with Lawrence — and the offense as a whole.

LISTEN: Dabo Swinney on Jim Rome talking Trevor Lawrence and the CFP

Zach Lentz
0

Clemson head coach, Dabo Swinney, was on the Jim Rome Show today talking about Trevor Lawrence and the College Football Playoff.

Swinney Loves a Noon Game, Even if the Fans Don't

Zach Lentz
0

A noon game is less likely to draw as rowdy of a crowd, especially considering the Gamecocks enter next week's game at 4-7, but head coach Dabo Swinney likes road noon games for another reason—he gets home earlier.

Sticks and Stone May Not Break Your Bones, but Batteries Will

Zach Lentz
0

While fans, on both sides of the rivalry, enjoy a good verbal chastising of their rival, there is one thing that the Tigers are hoping the fans in Columbia do not repeat — throwing bottles and other items on the field at the players.

Zach Lentz

GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Tigers vs. Demon Deacons | Game 11

32 0

Trevor Lawrence On Tua Tagovailoa Injury: 'Anything can happen'

Zach Lentz
0

Clemson starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have only faced each other on the field once in their careers, the 2018 College Football National Championship. But a summer spent at the prestigious Manning Academy gave the two quarterbacks an opportunity to bond in a way few would have anticipated.