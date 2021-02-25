Clemson LB James Skalski: Ohio State 'Kicked Our Ass, Plain and Simple'

Clemson linebacker James Skalski says the most disappointing thing about the one-sided loss to Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl was the fact that the Buckeyes were the far more physical team and the Tigers never responded to getting punched in the mouth.

It would appear that the way Clemson's season ended in the Sugar Bowl against Ohio State has left a fairly sour taste in the mouth of some of the Tigers' players.

One of those players is linebacker James Skalski.

Meeting with the media after Clemson's first practice of the spring Wednesday, the veteran linebacker said there was a lot to be disappointed about regarding the 49-28 loss.

"There's missed assignments and stuff, but I think the most disappointing aspect of that game is we got punched in the mouth and we didn't do nothing about it. We got out-physicaled," Skalski said. "They kicked our ass, plain and simple, and that's never okay when you're playing football like that's rule number one right there. That's what football's about so we got to be mean. We got to want it. And we didn't want it."

Skalski showed aggression on a hit to QB Justin Fields that led to him being ejected for targeting in the second quarter of the Sugar Bowl loss, the second consecutive playoff game he has been forced to leave early due to an illegal hit.

The penalty came at a crucial point in the game, as the Buckeyes were in the midst of a run that saw them score touchdowns on five straight drives, and Skalski says from this point forward he has to do a better job.

"That's on me at the end of the day," Skalski said. "The rule's there to protect people and I got to respect the rule. They're not out to get me. To keep my career long and keep myself healthy, it's something I got to fix. I can still play fast and wide open and knock the crap out of people, I just got to keep my head up."