It would appear that Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross is one step closer to resuming his football career.

While it's highly unlikely that Ross will be back anytime this season after undergoing surgery to repair a congenital condition back in the spring, the standout receiver says he is now finally able to wear an actual football helmet again.

"Finally back wearing a helmet," Ross tweeted on Tuesday. "God been blessing me."

During his first two seasons at Clemson Ross has 112 catches for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns. With Tee Higgins now playing on Sundays for the Cincinnati Bengals, Ross was expected to be the featured receiver in the high-powered Clemson offense.

However, after suffering a stinger in spring practice, an X-ray revealed a congenital condition that put his playing career in jeopardy.

Early on in the recovery process though, it appears that Ross is ahead of schedule. Head coach Dabo Swinney said back in the summer that the doctors were extremely happy with the progress of the junior wideout.

"Justyn has done awesome," Swinney said back in June. "The first thing was a six-week checkup. That was the first big hurdle, and it was a really great report. In fact, the doctor felt like he was very much ahead of where he could have hoped for."

When the Tigers opened fall camp, Swinney said it was hard to believe he was looking at a player just a few months removed from neck surgery.

"Unbelievable," Swinney said back in June. "Amazing watching him out here today, running up and down the field. I spent a lot of time in prayer for that young man. I am just so thankful to be able to see him where he is."

The next big step in the process for Ross comes in December. That's when he goes back to Pittsburgh to visit the doctor that performed the surgery.

"Come December that will be another big one," Swinney said. "Where he will actually have to go back up there (Pittsburgh) and do some metric type stuff. (But) he’s doing great, and looks great."