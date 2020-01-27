Clemson added another elite recruit into the fold today, as the nation's number one overall player, Korey Foreman committed to Clemson. The 6' 4" 265 pound strongside defensive end hails from Centennial High School in Corona, California.

Foreman is a five star defensive end and is listed as the nation's top player in the 247 Composite Rankings. He had offers from all over the country, and the Tigers main competition for him was USC.

To say the Elite Junior Day that was held in Clemson this weekend has been successful, would be putting it mildly. Clemson has landed pledges from Jake Briningstool, the nations number two TE, Cade Denhoff, a four star DE, and four star WR Beaux Collins to go along with Foreman.

"Has a prototype frame for a strong side rush end," 247 Sports recruiting analyst Greg Biggens said. "Has plenty of room to add good weight by the time he hits college. Is a versatile defensive end who could play in any scheme. Is very strong, quick off the ball and has multiple ways to beat a tackle. He plays with advanced technique, uses his hands well and has the power to bull rush or long arm a tackle in to the quarterback or beat him off the edge with quickness.

"He plays with a motor and is very good in backside pursuit. He’s a plus athlete who’s strong at the point of attack and shows enough athleticism to breakdown and make plays in space. Can continue to improve as an athlete but really checks off every box and is still filling out as he matures. Projects as an impact upper tier Power 5 starter and future high round NFL draft pick."

Foreman now gives the Tigers nine commitments for the 2021 class.