It's never too early to look ahead to the next college football season.

With the 2022 season now officially in the books, ESPN has released its Way Too Early 2023 All-American team, and Clemson LB Barrett Carter was lone Tiger to make the list.

"Carter moved from the strongside linebacker spot to weakside linebacker late in the season and was a natural with his ability to do a little bit of everything. He's versatile enough that he could probably play safety. The 6-1, 225-pound Carter returns for his junior season after playing a team-high 832 snaps a year ago and finishing with 10.5 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. He's the ultimate big-play guy on defense and will team with Jeremiah Trotter Jr. to give Clemson two of its best linebackers in the Dabo Swinney era."- ESPN

As noted, Carter started the first nine games at SAM, before an injury to Trenton Simpson forced him inside to WILL late in the season. It was a move that stuck, and Carter excelled, playing some of his best football down the stretch.

Carter was named the ACC Linebacker of the Week in his first start at WILL after recording nine tackles, 3.5 for loss, two sacks, an interception and a pass breakup in the win over Louisville. He became the first player to record 3.5 or more tackles for loss, 2.0 or more sacks and an interception in a game between two Power Five teams since South Carolina’s Melvin Ingram against Auburn in 2011.

He then had a team-high nine tackles in the ACC Championship win over North Carolina. He also added a half-sack and a pass breakup against the Tar Heels.

Carter was named to PFF's All-Bowl team after leading the Tigers with 10 tackles in the Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee. He also added one tackle for loss, one sack and two pass breakups.

