For the third time in four seasons, Clemson will open against an ACC opponent, and for the second time during that same span, that opponent is Georgia Tech.

The Tigers travel to Atlanta on Monday night to face the Yellow Jackets in the Mercedes-Benz Dome, and sophomore linebacker Barrett Carter is of the opinion that Clemson has an opportunity to make a statement in its season opener.

"I think it's a statement game," Carter told reporters on Wednesday. "And we treat every opponent the same but to start off against an ACC opponent, one that we face every year usually, it should be exciting. I'm excited to see the bullets start flying against them and I'm definitely to excited make plays against them."

After getting off to a 4-3 start a season ago, Carter insists that the Tigers have a better appreciation for winning, and a lot of work has gone into trying to get off to a better start in 2022.

“We all just appreciate how hard it is to win a game, and that’s something we preached throughout the whole offseason," Carter said. "It's tough. We have to do the tough things in order to succeed."

Preparing for success also includes being ready to meet any adversity that may present itself head-on, something that Carter maintains the Tigers can and will overcome.

“We’re going to face adversity, but we’re going to have to overcome it," Carter said. "It either shines you up or grinds you up.”

Clemson enters the season having to replace both James Skalski and Baylon Spector in the middle of that defense. Trenton Simpson will move inside and man the WILL, with Jeremiah Trotter Jr and Keith Maguire sharing duties at MIKE. And after backing up Simpson at the SAM last season, Carter will take over as the starter in that ever-important spot.

While having to replace that much experience is never ideal, Carter is confident the Tigers have the right players in place to make the transition as smooth as possible, noting that there will no doubt be more speed and athleticism on display at the position in 2022.

"They're gonna see a lot of speed and a lot of versatility, athleticism, and a lot of plays being made; a lot of sacks and interceptions," Carter said with a chuckle. "You're gonna see a lot of athleticism and speed for sure."

The Tigers are currently +1800 on the moneyline, according to Fanduel.

