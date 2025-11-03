Clemson Linebacker 'Sick' With Defensive Performance in Duke Loss
There can be many words that can describe players on the Clemson Tigers for their loss to Duke this past weekend, but linebacker Wade Woodaz has a simple one.
It makes him “sick”.
Following the loss, the senior was frustrated with himself and the defense, especially from the busted coverages that Clemson gave the Blue Devils to score 46 points in the loss.
“We beat ourselves, really,” Woodaz said. “We had three or four big play busts that resulted in touchdowns, but, I mean, you’ve got to give credit to them. They obviously did their homework.”
The lack of complimentary football was the reason for the loss. When Clemson scored, its defense couldn’t hold the Blue Devils from marching down the other side of the field to put points on the board.
Woodaz says that the issue was his unit, saying that defensive coordinator Tom Allen gave the team words of reflection after the game.
“We got to look in the mirror,” the Tampa, Florida, native said. “Obviously, the offense did everything it could. I mean, they earned everything, and we just gave it away defensively.”
Clemson has practiced for these games since July and August, and Woodaz is frustrated with how things don’t translate over to the playing field. Even head coach Dabo Swinney said that these busted coverages don’t occur in practices, emphasizing the confusion that the coaching staff has in the defense’s capabilities.
Now, it’s poured over to the team itself.
“If you see the work we put in, it’s not like we don’t practice,” Woodaz said. “It’s not like we don’t care. I don’t even, it’s so frustrating. When you dedicate and give everything you have to get a goal, and you don’t get the goal, I mean, it makes me sick. Like I could legitimately throw up because of what everybody has put in.”
The linebacker, as well as the rest of the team, aren’t going to lay down and let the rest of the season run its course. They want to make that change, saying that there are things bigger than themselves that they want to play for to finish the season strong.
“We represent all of you guys here, we represent the University, we represent our last names,” he said, “so going and playing for that.”
“That Paw right there, my last name, the people who I’ve gone through the fire with,” Woodaz continued. “This offseason, everything we put in, it’s not going to go to waste. I’m not just going to give up and quit.”
It even goes as far as having confidence when going to classes on campus, asking the media if they think he enjoys going to class with the poor stretch that Clemson has had.
Despite all this, a fresh start approaches with a new week, and Woodaz has a chance to get a strong win over an ACC opponent with a lot of history, Florida State, at home this weekend.
“All you can do is go back to work,” he said. “You got two options: you can either curl up in a shell or get to work.”