Clemson Linebackers are Finding New Voices this Spring

With James Skalski and Baylon Spector graduated, Trenton Simpson, Keith Maguire and LaVonta Bentley, among others, look to become leaders of the Tigers' linebacking corps.

There was likely some sort of culture shock when the Clemson linebackers first piled into the position room for the first meeting of spring practice.

After all, two vocal and stable personalities in James Skalski and Baylon Spector were missing. It marked a new era for this group.

"Jamie and Baylon and Jake (Venables) and those guys, they were such great leaders for us," Clemson defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Wes Goodwin said. "But it's been great to see (the 2022 linebackers) take the next step of becoming leaders of our defense, leaders of our team, being more vocal, being heard."

Those are loud voices to replace. Skalski spent six seasons at Clemson and helped the Tigers make five College Football Playoff appearances during his time. He recorded over 250 tackles and was the quarterback of the defense.

Skalski's maturity and understanding of former DC Brent Venables' system allowed the Tigers to play at their peak. He got everyone on the same page and he kept the linebackers in line.

"Being a leader you have to walk it as well," Goodwin said. "You have to be an example as well. You just can't be a vocal guy and just say stuff. You have to back it up."

Skalski did that the last three years as a starter. Spector was a mainstay as well, recording nearly 200 tackles in his career.

Now, Clemson will rely on Trenton Simpson, LaVonta Bentley and Keith Maguire to carry those torches. Sophomores Barrett Carter and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. are also looking to make their mark.

"Trotter, Keith, Vonte, and Trenton, they've all taken that next step and are growing into that role and becoming more confident in themselves and what they're seeing and getting us lined up," Goodwin said. "I've been really pleased in all four of those guys during spring ball."

It's a deep group, but it's one that still has to figure out how to lead as the year goes along.

"All of those guys in the linebacker room have been great," said Goodwin, who is in his first year as a position coach. "They're unselfish, they're team guys, they're learning to play every day with more confidence and being more vocal. So it's been great to see those guys. I've really been pleased with the work that we've put in."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!