Clemson Linebackers Could Be Key to Continuing Rivalry Streak

If No. 8 Clemson (10-1) is to be the first team in the rivalry series with South Carolina (7-4) to win eight consecutive games, there's a good chance the Tigers' rejuvenated linebacker corps has a huge say in it.

"It's cool to see everybody excelling and doing well," Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson said. "Our linebacker corps has really taken off and y'all have been able to see how much talent we have. Everybody can go out there and make plays. It's definitely a special group and cool to be a part of."

With Simpson moving back to SAM linebacker, which he played last year, last week against Miami and Barrett Carter moving to WILL, along with Jeremiah Trotter Jr. emerging as a leader at MIKE, the Tigers are beginning to fire on all cylinders because of this key position group.

"It took some bonding and just practicing together," Simpson said. "I feel like it's coming on display. I feel like you're seeing how talented we can be."

It has taken time to figure it out, and the Notre Dame loss on Nov. 5 was a low point for this defense. Talent hasn't been an issue at linebacker, but the last game proved just how good this unit can be.

Trotter led the team with nine tackles and produced a sack and a pass breakup. Simpson recorded a pair of sacks against the Hurricanes, and Carter proved in the last two weeks that he's found his best position.

It comes at a good time. Clemson knows getting to and affecting Gamecock QB Spencer Rattler is the key to stopping an offense that scored 63 points last week in an upset over Tennessee. Rattler threw for over 400 yards and six touchdowns in the win.

Clemson will look to use blitzing linebackers to force Rattler to make quicker decisions or scramble out of the pocket. Then, the Tigers want to be able to let their playmaking linebackers get sacks, force bad decisions and get the Gamecocks to turn the ball over.

"I definitely embrace the challenge and I know the defense does also," Simpson said. "We're going to continue focusing on how we're performing. If we keep doing our thing, I don't think the offense will come in and put up too many points. As long as we stay focused, keep the main thing the main thing, play Clemson defense, we should be great."

