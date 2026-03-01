Clemson Linebackers Ready to Take Bigger Role Following Transfer Chaos

In today’s world, college athletics can throw some curveballs, and that’s what the Clemson Tigers saw in January.

Cal linebacker Luke Ferrelli’s late flip to Ole Miss brought questions from the sport’s standpoint as well as the roster’s standpoint, with the group becoming more slim going into the 2026 season. However, the group is confident about its ability to step up.

Just ask linebackers Kobe McCloud and Jeremiah Alexander, who are set to see a heightened role going into the next season to play alongside First Team All-ACC standout Sammy Brown. The duo believes that they have the skillset to do so as well.

McCloud, who suffered a season-ending injury in 2024 at the beginning of the regular season, took what he learned off the field to bring it onto the gridiron.

“It’s different from being on the field, you know,” the redshirt junior said after Saturday’s practice. “I had to be on the sideline, just taking mental reps and obviously, as a player, that hurt the heart. So, I put in extra work just to get where I’m at now, and it feels amazing.”

Position coach Ben Bouleware’s group prides itself on internal belief, having a “next man up” that allows everybody to be ready to go at any point. It’s no different for Alexander, an Alabama transfer from an offseason ago.

More development has the Alabaster, Alabama, native believing he can make a bigger impact on the team than he did a season ago.

“Going into my last year, I feel like the last two years I’ve been playing inside linebacker,” he said, “and I’ve developed a lot at the inside linebacker position.”

Swinney has dubbed him one of the hardest-working players he’s seen in his time as head coach, and the work ethic will only help him increase the 219 snaps he saw in 2025.

“Confidence comes from your preparation, so, just week in and week out, just staying true to the game plan and to the process each and every week allowed me to stay focused on right now,” Alexander said, “and when the opportunities presented themselves, I was able to take advantage of them.”

The group is also focused on itself and its individual growth. When the Ferrelli situation was going down in January, McCloud wasn’t concerned about a missing piece impacting the linebacker room in 2026.

He remained locked in on his goals, and now an open opportunity at the position will have him take advantage of it. McCloud was asked about the situation that went down through the transfer portal, but remained focused on himself and simply said that football is about “just being competitive.”

“I trust my ability 1,000%, so, you know, I never worry about anything going on that I can’t control,” he said. “I can control Kobe McCloud, so I put my head down and work.”

As the spring practice season heats up, McCloud and Alexander are the frontrunners to take the position once held by Wade Woodaz at linebacker. However, both have the mentality and the mechanics to succeed in 2026.

“Like I said, I’m just always mentally prepared for any situation I’m put in,” McCloud said. “That’s what I work for each and every day. So, I feel like it just came natural to me, just being out there making plays for the team.”