Clemson Looking to 'Make Things Right' Against North Carolina

With an opportunity to win another ACC Championship up next, the Tigers are going to have to quickly flush the disappointing loss to the rival Gamecocks.

Clemson has won the conference title in six of the past seven seasons, and according to defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin, having a shot at reclaiming the league crown is more than enough motivation.

"A tremendous opportunity," Goodwin said. "Most people coach and play this game for a long time and never get the opportunity to be involved in these types of championship games. So they know the importance of that and winning the ACC is one of our goals and that's the next goal presented to us."

After the disappointing 31-30 loss to South Carolina, in which Spencer Rattler threw for 360 yards against his defense, Goodwin knows getting his group back with the right mindset will be key, and early on he has liked the way the unit has responded.

"They came in with the right mindset yesterday," Goodwin said. "Obviously, disappointed from Saturday but seeing guy's throughout the building, they know the challenge of the week and the opportunity and the experience. Looking forward to a great week of practice, getting back on the field and being able to flush it and go on and make things right this week."

Clemson will head to Charlotte to face North Carolina. The Tar Heels have lost two straight, both at home and to backup quarterbacks, with the most recent coming to NC State.

Mack Brown's team is led by redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye, who not only leads the ACC in passing with 321 yards per game but is also the Tarheels' leading rusher.

"Unbelievable talent, really smart," Goodwin said. "Obviously, has the physical tools. Size, arm strength. Really smart, savvy player for a younger guy. Knows where to go with the football. Can make all the throws and the leading rusher for them. So huge challenge for the linebackers as well this week, being able to come get him once he pulls the ball down. But it's gonna be a tremendous challenge for our guys this week."

