Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden referred to freshman defensive end Myles Murphy as a "dog" after Friday's practice.

While he didn't elaborate on exactly what that meant, it's safe to assume he's not talking about the cute, cuddly kind.

Murphy is 6-foot-5, 272 pounds. He showed up on campus in January that way and turned heads in the spring with his impressive size and out-of-the-box ability. McFadden got to find that out first hand what Murphy is capable of doing.

"I got to go against him in the spring a good bit and he's not a regular freshman, I would say," McFadden, a starting junior right tackle said. "I don't know how much he knows about the playbook and things like that, but he's already a really good player."

The offensive side of the ball has gotten acquainted with the five-star prospect from Marietta, Ga., who was ranked as the fifth overall player in the 2020 recruiting class by 247 Sports.

With junior Xavier Thomas planning to redshirt this season, there is an opportunity for Murphy to see immediate playing time at end.

"He's only going to get better," McFadden said. "He's physically big, quick, very strong. Myles Murphy is going to be a dog."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

Twitter - https://twitter.com/ClemsonSI