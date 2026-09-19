Clemson, North Carolina Contest Halted in Fourth Quarter Due to Lightning Delay

Clemson football, for the third straight game, is now in a lightning delay in the fourth quarter against North Carolina, trailing 17-15.

Update: The game will start at least after 5 p.m., with no set time yet, according to Clemson Athletics.

On 2nd-and-goal with 8:11 left in the game, the official called a hold to the game due to lightning being detected in an eight mile radius. This means that the game will be delayed for at least the next 30 minutes.

🚨 GAME UPDATE! 🚨



Severe weather and lightning have been detected within 8 miles of Memorial Stadium. Fans in the stadium should exit the seating area and move to a safer location, such as the concourse or your vehicle.



Fans outside the stadium can shelter in place at Fike… pic.twitter.com/hekHDJb3GF — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) September 19, 2026

Clemson was getting off the field with the crowd behind it, too. Despite being down throughout the entire contest, third downs over the last several North Carolina drives have brought significant noise to Death Valley. A sack by senior Will Heldt on quarterback Billy Edwards Jr., the Tigers’ first all game, had the venue in pandemonium.

The Tigers had most of the momentum, too, scoring nine unanswered second-half points to cut the lead to a score after going down by double digits at half. Clemson came out flat, allowing two touchdowns in the first quarterback to get in a hole early.

On the flip side, head coach Dabo Swinney’s offense couldn’t get anything going for a majority of the first half, only getting two field goals from Nolan Hauser to be the difference on Saturday afternoon.

North Carolina has ran the ball down Clemson’s throat the entire game and it has been working for a majority of the game. The Tar Heels averaged 6.8 yards per carry throughout the game, with tailbacks Benjamin Hall and Demon June recording at least 50 yards and a touchdown apiece.

In Reynolds’s first start, he’s been able to extend drives while making mistakes on the other end. The true freshman has completed 19 for 28 of his passes for 201 yards and a passing touchdown. However, he did throw an interception at the beginning of the second half, significantly underthrowing Bryant Wesco Jr. on a post route that found the arms of Gregory Smith III.

The defense has helped the group play complementary, too. Early in the third quarter, graduate lineman Vic Burley recovered a fumble deep in North Carolina territory to get Clemson more points on the board from a field goal. Linebacker Fletcher Cothran forced it out of June’s grasp.

Now, when they get out of the break, Clemson will have to defend a goal-to-go scenario on second down, looking to stop the run game that has hurt the Tigers throughout the majority of the game.

Clemson Tigers on SI will remain updated on the future time that ends up restarting the contest, with the Tar Heels looking to score to gain more cushion on their lead.

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