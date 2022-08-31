Clemson OC Brandon Streeter on Challenges of Facing Yellow Jackets

CLEMSON, SC— The Clemson Tigers faced a mixed bag last season when they took to the field to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. That was because the Yellow Jackets showed the Tigers something they had not shown to any other opponent—and it worked.

The Yellow Jackets' defense held the Tigers to only 14 points and needed a late defensive stand to hold on for a 14-8 victory.

The lessons learned from that game are still fresh in the mind of first-year offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter.

"And so we are prepared for really everything that you can think of," Streeter said. "And that's what's so special about going against our defense is that we've seen it all. We've seen every type of front that you can think of we've seen every kind of coverage. And so, it really prepares our guys, to be ready for these types of games. When you're really not 100% sure what they're going to get. And so it's important for us to just make sure we cover our basis and make sure we understand our game plan know...what we want to do and then go execute."

With those struggles that the offense faced last season, especially against the Yellow Jackets, still fresh on everyone's minds, Streeter understands that it is his job to make sure that the Tigers can go out and perform no matter what the opponent does.

"(The Tigers) know that every game we go into, we're going to have to make adjustments," Streeter said. "You know, that's kind of the gist of game planning and being prepared for whatever it is because every week we go into it saying, hey, you know, we could get something a little bit different. Then the big communication piece with the players is that, hey, there's no reason to freak out in a game. Let's just go communicate, let's regroup, and let's go get it fixed. And it's our job as coaches to create that confidence in our players during the game so that there is no panic. There is no freaking out, it's just maintaining your Poise, let's talk about it, communicate and then go fix it. And that's what we did last year, you know, even though they threw out something that we've never seen them do before."

